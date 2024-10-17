GXO Adds Beauty Segment to Extended Partnership with Henkel

PARIS, France, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that it has extended and expanded its partnership in France with Henkel, a multinational chemical and consumer packaged goods company. GXO manages storage, distribution, seasonal returns and value added-services for an array of Henkel brands across its laundry and homecare segments and will now expand its services to include Henkel’s iconic beauty brands.



“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Henkel in France,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO. “Our unrivaled logistics experience and expertise will continue to optimize Henkel’s operations and provide enhanced service and quality to its customers. We look forward to deploying additional technologies to further boost efficiency and enhance safety.”

GXO manages logistics for Henkel at its 60,000-square-meter site in the Orléans region of central France. With the addition of the beauty segment, GXO will continue to add cutting edge technology that delivers continued competitive efficiency on site such as a pick to light solution and an inventory viewer, to support the transformation of picking processes and boost efficiency.

In addition to their high operational standards, Henkel and GXO share a desire for sustainable growth, and C02 reduction across their business. To reduce the impact of the operations, GXO has installed LED lighting on-site, with twilight and motion detection systems, and even has a flock of sheep to maintain green spaces on site in a sustainable manner. To take this a step further, Henkel and GXO are planning to install solar panels to cover up to 50% of the electricity consumed by the operations.

GXO also provides value-added services with co-packing activities and a transport tower control to serve Henkel’s customer in France as well as in the French overseas. Henkel brands served at the site include Super Croix, Xtra, Le Chat, Persil, Mir, Maison Verte, Decolor Stop, K2r, Catch, Fa, Taft, Palette and Schwarzkopf.

Stephane Pujol, Head of Supply Chain Market Operations, Henkel Consumer Brands France,said, “Since the beginning of our collaboration, GXO has become a trusted partner. We’re partnering together to implement the latest technology, to even further improve our supply chain offering the best service to our customers.”

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 70 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 10,000 team members and hired nearly 1,000 additional team members in 2023.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at www.henkel.com

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

