ProductLife Group (PLG) Acquires Halloran to Further Expand Its Global Reach and Capabilities to Support the Development of New Therapies

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a trusted global leader in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences, today announced the acquisition of Halloran Consulting Group, a life science consulting firm that provides strategic regulatory, quality, clinical, and organizational support in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors in the United States, further positioning PLG as a leading global provider of comprehensive healthcare services.

Utilizing its 1,900+ experts spread over 50 countries, PLG brings innovation into client’s projects through digitalization and cloud solutions. Its end-to-end approach along the entire product life cycle ensures that safe and effective medicines reach patients.

Founded in 1998 by Laurie Halloran, Halloran is known for offering comprehensive solutions to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, optimize operations, and accelerate product development. The Halloran team empowers clients to achieve critical business milestones, ensure product quality and safety, and maintain competitive advantage in highly regulated environments.

With a shared vision of supporting patient access, this acquisition unites PLG and Halloran under a commitment to provide safe and effective healthcare solutions across the globe. The partnership strengthens PLG’s growing presence in the North American market while providing complementary solutions to Halloran’s portfolio and expanding their global footprint to support customers throughout their product development journey.

“Halloran’s approach of pairing high-level experts with life sciences organizations to improve human health directly aligns with PLG’s purpose and vision,” said Xavier Duburcq, CEO of ProductLife Group. “This marks a pivotal moment for PLG and we’re excited to embark on this journey.”

“Combining forces with PLG will open new doors for the Halloran team, allowing us to serve our clients through its worldwide presence and broader range of services,” said Tania Zieja, president of Halloran. “PLG’s continual investment in innovation and global reach will also help us to enhance our capabilities, creating more opportunities for better patient care solutions to make it to market, keeping our founder’s legacy of delivering safe and effective products to patients to positively impact human health on a global scale.”

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as exclusive financial advisor to ProductLife Group.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/.

About ProductLife Group

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life. Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation. With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

About Halloran Consulting Group

Halloran Consulting Group has bi-coastal presence with offices located in Boston, MA and San Diego, CA. Their team of subject matter experts takes a customized approach to each engagement, effectively guiding their clients toward their next pivotal moment. They are trusted industry partners whose expertise offers operational excellence and fosters innovation across the life sciences ecosystem. Their goal is to support clients and the patients they serve.

Contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

fgalzin@productlife-group.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.