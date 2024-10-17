Escudero: PBBM leads inauguration of Sorsogon Sports Arena, the biggest in Bicol Region

PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 PBBM LEADS INAUGURATION OF SORSOGON SPORTS ARENA, THE BIGGEST IN BICOL REGION President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, October 17, led the unveiling of the Bicol Region's biggest sports platform, the Sorsogon Sports Arena, a "landmark that Sorsoganons and every Bicolano can be proud of." President Marcos was joined by Sorsogon Governor Edwin "Boboy" Hamor and Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who was the proponent of the massive project which construction started when he was chief executive of the province from 2019 to 2022. "Kasya ang mahigit-kumulang na 54,000 na katao kung pupunuin pati 'yung grounds ng arena. Ito ang pinakamalaking venue sa buong Bicol region at marahil nasa top 10 sa buong Pilipinas. This is something indeed to be proud of. Isa nanaman na dahilan para maipagmamalaki na tayo ay taga-Sorsogon," Escudero said. The inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena coincided with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival in the province, the 130th founding anniversary of Sorsogon, and the 455th commemoration of the first mass held in Luzon. Inspired by the iconic Colosseum in Rome, Italy, the Sorsogon Sports Arena is situated within the 7.1-hectare Sorsogon Sports Complex that also houses the Department of Education (DepEd) Sorsogon building and its gymnasium. The arena was originally intended to be used for the Palarong Pambansa in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its completion. According to Escudero, Sorsogon is planning to host the Palarong Pambansa in 2027, the biggest sports competition in the country. The Sorsogon Sports Arena is home to modern amenities that can be used for major international competitions, as well as a 300-room dormitory that is intended to house the athletes, coaches, technical officials and spectators. Escudero said he will seek the Philippine Sports Commission's approval to make the massive facility a national sports training camp, noting that the Sorsogon Sports Complex has a geographical advantage of hosting such trainings. "Ngayon nasa Baguio, nasa norte. Malayo sa Visayas, malayo sa Mindanao. Sorsogon is in the Southernmost tip of Luzon, medyo nasa gitna. Dito lang kumpleto ang facilities at lahat ay pag-aari ng DepEd," Escudero said. "Ito ay isang proyekto na maipagmamalaki, hindi lamang ng mga Sorsoganon, hindi lamang ng mga Bicolano, kundi ng lahat ng Pilipino. Nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa kanyang patuloy na suporta sa lalawigan ng Sorsogon at sa kabuuang rehiyon ng Bicol," he said. President Marcos, in his speech, affirmed the viability of the arena as a national sports training camp that will be instrumental in producing even more Olympians and world-class athletes for the Philippines. "Isang mahalagang hakbang upang maitaguyod natin ang ating mga kababayan na may angking galing sa larangan ng palakasan. Sa tulong nito, mabibigyan sila ng pagkakataon upang mahasa pa ang kanilang mga talent," the President said. With the continued support of the Marcos administration, Escudero said there is even more that Sorsogon will be able to accomplish in the years to come. "Hindi pa kami tapos at malayo pa ang aming lalakbayin at buo ang aking paniniwala na sa tulong ninyo, sa ilalim ng inyong administrasyon at sa prinsipyong isinusulong ng inyong pamahalaan na 'build back better' marami pa kaming magagawa, marami pa kaming mapapatunayan, marami pa kaming makikita upang sa gayon ay maisakatuparan namin ang aming pangarap at mithiin para sa aming inang lalawigan gayun din sa aming rehiyon ng Bicol," he said. This year's Kasanggayahan Festival was also highlighted by the visit of former Vice President Leni Robredo, who hails from the neighboring Naga City in Camarines Sur. Robredo was accompanied by former Senator Bam Aquino, who is seeking a return to the Senate in the 2025 elections. "It is only fitting that it is during the Kasanggayahan or the Festival of Festivals that we're able to host the two leading presidential candidates in the 2022 elections. We are grateful for their presence in this important occasion for Sorsogon," Escudero said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.