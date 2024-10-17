PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Senator Pia Cayetano: Strengthen ERC for Reliable Energy Supply PASAY CITY - Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, today presided over the hearing aimed at strengthening the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) through proposed amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001. This is in response to the pressing need to review and update the decades-old law in light of persistent challenges in the power industry, including frequent outages and high electricity costs. Senator Cayetano emphasized the importance of this review, stating, "Our goal is that people have access to electricity in a reliable manner. And not on intermittent energy. We need our regulatory bodies to react quickly and not three years later and not five years later. " The hearing focused on critical issues plaguing the energy sector, particularly the regulatory processes of the ERC. Participants scrutinized the causes and impacts of prolonged decision-making in regulatory matters, which have led to significant delays. Stakeholders also voiced their concerns about the complex and time-consuming nature of ERC's regulatory mechanisms, highlighting the need for streamlined procedures. These issues were identified as major roadblocks in achieving an efficient and responsive power sector. "This measure will provide for pricing benchmarks and more efficient regulatory practices," Senator Cayetano explained. "Our goal is to ensure a dependable energy supply and, ultimately, achieve energy security for our country." Senator Cayetano reiterated her commitment to balancing the interests of all stakeholders while prioritizing consumer welfare. "It is urgent for us to pass the bill that empowers, regulates, and streamlines the ERC's roles, jurisdictions," she concluded. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has identified at possibly amending the EPIRA Law in his third State of the Nation Address, and urged Congress to look at this matter. PATATAGIN ANG ERC PARA SA MAS MAAYOS NA SUPLAY NG KURYENTE - SEN. PIA Dininig ngayong araw ang panukalang paigtingin pa ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) sa pamamagitan ng pag-amyenda sa Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 o EPIRA, sa pangunguna ni Senadora Pia S. Cayetano, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy. Tinalakay sa hearing ang pangangailangan na busisiin at ma-amyendahan ang nasabing batas bunsod ng patuloy na mga isyu sa industriya ng kuryente sa bansa tulad na lamang ng madalas na brownout at mataas na presyo ng kuryente. Giit ni Senadora Cayetano, "Our goal is that people have access to electricity in a reliable manner and not in intermittent energy. And we need our regulatory bodies to react quickly and not three years later and not five years later." Naging paksa sa hearing ang pagsasaayos ng mga proseso sa loob ng ERC, na itinuturong isa sa mga punong problema sa sektor. Kapwa nagbahagi ng kani-kanilang mga saloobin ang mga dumalong miyembro ng mga Ahensya at Stakeholders, at itinuro ang mabagal na proseso pati na ang matagal na pagdedesisyon sa mga nakabinbin na applications at mga kaso sa ERC. "This measure will provide for pricing benchmarks and more efficient regulatory practices," paliwanag ng Senadora. "Our goal is to ensure a dependable energy supply and, ultimately, achieve energy security for our country." Nanindigan din ang Senadora na prayoridad na balansehin ang interes ng mga stakeholders at ang kapakanan ng mga mamamayan. "It is urgent for us to pass the bill that empowers, regulates, and streamlines the ERC's roles, jurisdictions, or wherever is needed" dagdag pa niya. Nauna nang binanggit ng Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang pagsusuri sa EPIRA noong kanyang ikatlong SONA, at hinimok ang Kongreso na pag-aralan ito.

