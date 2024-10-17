New York, Chicago, Portland (OR), San Francisco, New Haven, and Miami Rank Among Cities with the Most Awarded Pizzerias

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Pizza Month in the U.S., a month-long celebration of one of America’s—and the world’s—most beloved foods. But where is pizza most celebrated, and where can you find the best pizzerias in the U.S. and worldwide?

Our team turned to Google Trends and 50 Top Pizza, an Italy-based pizza guide that has ranked pizzerias locally and internationally since 2017, to identify the cities that are most pizza-obsessed and those with the highest number of outstanding pizzerias.

Over the past five years, Philadelphia has recorded the highest number of pizza-related searches relative to all local Google searches, including queries about the best local pizza places, pizza sauce, ovens, and recipes. This enthusiasm even surpasses pizza searches in Naples, Italy, the birthplace of pizza.

Other American cities that rank high among the world's most pizza-obsessed include Columbus, OH (4th); Boston, MA (5th tie with Rome, Italy); Indianapolis, IN (8th tie with Copenhagen, Denmark); and Chicago, IL (10th).

However, while Philadelphia leads in searches, New York holds the title for the highest number of world-class pizzerias. According to Chef’s Pencil’s analysis of top-ranked pizzerias by 50 Top Pizza, New York has more pizzerias ranked among the world’s top 50 in the past three years than Rome and Naples.

For the past five years, 50 Top Pizza has also published regional rankings, highlighting the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S. and North America, although the North American guide, which included Canada, was only released in 2019.

In the United States, New York, NY (34), Chicago, IL (11), Portland, OR (6), and San Francisco, CA (6) have the highest number of pizzerias ranked among the top 50 by the Italian pizza guide. New Haven, CT; Miami, FL; and Los Angeles, CA share fifth place, each with four pizzerias ranked among the best 50. While New Haven is outranked by Portland and San Francisco, it boasts the highest number of outstanding pizzerias per capita in the U.S.

Please find a link to our full report below, including visuals and detailed methodology:

https://www.chefspencil.com/philly-the-worlds-most-pizza-obsessed-city-while-new-york-serves-the-best/

