Flexographic Printing Technology Market is Projected to Reach a US$ 5.38 Billion with 6.5% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Packaging Solutions from Expanding e-Commerce and Consumer Industry Driving Up Flexographic Printing Technology Demand.

Rockville, MD , Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Flexographic Printing Technology Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.86 billion in 2024 and further expand at 6.5% CAGR over the next ten years. Due to rising consumer demand and increasingly stringent safety regulations, the packaging industry is growing globally, especially in sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, personal care, and others.



Because flexographic printing is so adaptable, it is commonly used to print on a variety of substrates such as paper, films, plastics, and others. Because it produces flexible packaging of outstanding quality fast and affordable, it is ideal for mass production. Due to its adaptability and ability to ensure that businesses meet the diverse packaging requirements of different industries, flexographic printing is quickly becoming a critical technology in packaging solutions.

Due to the well-established packaging industry, the North American region holds a significant market share for flexographic printing technology. The North American market is seeing an increase in demand for flexographic printing technology due to the growing emphasis on sustainability and the use of eco-friendly materials and inks. East Asia's market is growing at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate because of ongoing modernization and rising consumer demand for packaged products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The worldwide market of flexographic printing technology is forecasted to touch US$ 5.38 billion by 2034.

North America is analyzed to hold 24.6% of the global market share in 2024.

The East Asia market is estimated to generate revenue worth US$ 655.9 million in 2024.

Global sales of stack-type press are evaluated to rise at 6.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Demand for automatic flexographic printing technology is forecasted to reach a worth of US$ 3.11 billion by 2034.

The market in South Korea is projected to reach a size of US$ 339 million by 2034-end.

“Prominent manufacturers in the market for flexographic printing technologies are investing in R&D to create advanced products that are stronger, more reliable, and of higher quality to attract a larger consumer base,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Flexographic Printing Technology Market:

Amcor Plc; MPS Systems B.V.; Mark Andy Inc.; Comexi; Bobst; Wolverine Flexographic LLC; Nilpeter A/S; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Polygraph Limited; Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG; Koenig & Bauer AG; Westrock Company.

High Preference for Automatic Flexographic Printing Technology:

Automatic flexographic printing technology outperforms semi-automatic systems in terms of productivity, efficiency, and accuracy, due to this reason they are gaining popularity all over the world. By decreasing the need for manual intervention, automatic flexographic printers optimize the printing process and enable quicker setup times, job modifications, and labor cost savings. Manufacturers benefit from higher output rates, less downtime, and consistent print quality due to these systems' large-scale manufacturing design.

Automation also helps in reducing human error, enhancing the accuracy and dependability of print runs. Because of these advantages, automatic flexographic printing technology is becoming a more attractive option for companies looking to expand their production capabilities to stay in business and satisfy the needs of end users.

Flexographic Printing Technology Industry News:

In September 2024, Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) announced the release of a new 1200dpi digital print engine designed to be integrated into flexographic lines in response to the increasing demand for digital hybrid printing and finishing. Based on Domino's most recent Generation 7 platform, the N730i Integration Module enables label converters to provide high-resolution digital printing, including applications with variable data. It can print at up to 1200dpi and at fast rates.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flexographic printing technology market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (inline type press, stack type press, central impression type press), coloring capacity (2 colors, 4 colors, 6 colors & above), technology (automatic, semi-automatic), and application (print media, offices & admin, industrial applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Flexographic Printing Technology Market Research:

By Product Type : Inline Type Press Stack Type Press Central Impression Type Press

By Coloring Capacity : 2 Colors 4 Colors 6 Colors & Above

By Technology : Automatic Semi-Automatic

By Application : Print Media Offices & Admin Industrial Applications





