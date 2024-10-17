Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Record level of income in fee areas of focus(1)

Quarterly strategic actions include acquisition of $332 million commercial loan portfolio and balance sheet
repositioning of the proceeds from $1.2 billion sale of lower-yielding available-for-sale securities into higher yielding securities

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(2) per share both increased 14% year over year, reaching record levels

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.2% CET1 and 15.2% Total Capital

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $65.6 million, or $1.41 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $37.4 million, or $0.80 net income per diluted share, and $57.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the for the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

The third quarter of 2024 included a $179.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities ($2.92 net loss per diluted share) and restructuring expense of $5.9 million ($0.10 net loss per diluted share), partially offset by a $651,000 release of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment accrual ($0.01 net income per diluted share).

“We achieved significant financial milestones this quarter as our multi-year transformation is increasingly delivering financial outcomes consistent with realized success delivering our proven and differentiated strategy,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Our current business momentum coupled with our sustained leading capital and liquidity levels positions us well to effectively drive execution through 2025.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS          
(dollars and shares in thousands)          
  3rd Quarter   2nd Quarter   3rd Quarter
    2024       2024       2023  
OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income/(loss) $ (61,319 )   $ 41,662     $ 61,679  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (65,632 )   $ 37,350     $ 57,366  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (1.41 )   $ 0.80     $ 1.18  
Diluted common shares   46,609       46,872       48,529  
Return on average assets (0.78)%     0.56 %     0.81 %
Return on average common equity (8.87)%     5.26 %     8.08 %
           
BALANCE SHEET          
Loans held for investment $ 16,764,512     $ 16,700,569     $ 16,183,882  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,529,659       5,078,161       4,429,489  
Total loans held for investment   22,294,171       21,778,730       20,613,371  
Loans held for sale   9,022       36,785       155,073  
Total assets   31,629,299       29,854,994       29,628,249  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,070,804       7,987,715       9,352,883  
Total deposits   25,865,255       23,818,327       23,878,978  
Stockholders’ equity   3,354,044       3,175,601       3,077,700  
           


(1) Fee areas of focus include service charges on deposit accounts, wealth managment and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
   

THIRD QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2024

For the third quarter of 2024, net loss available to common stockholders was $65.6 million, or $1.41 net loss per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $37.4 million, or $0.80 net income per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The net loss for the third quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from the $179.6 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities ($2.92 net loss per diluted share).

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.0 million, compared to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $10.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $6.1 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $240.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, as increases in average earning assets and yields on average earning assets were partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.16%, an increase of 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 26 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.94% for the third quarter of 2024, a 5 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $165.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the $179.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $6.9 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by decreases in FDIC assessment expense and other non-interest expense. The third quarter of 2024 included restructuring expenses of $2.4 million recorded in salaries and benefits, $476,000 recorded in occupancy expense and $3.1 million recorded in communications and technology expense. The third quarter of 2024 also included a $651,000 release of FDIC special assessment accrual.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2023

Net loss available to common stockholders was $65.6 million, or $1.41 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $57.4 million, or $1.18 net income per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter of 2024 included a $10.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting growth in total LHI and $6.1 million in net charge-offs, compared to an $18.0 million provision for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased to $240.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $232.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in average total LHI and yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 12 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits increased 32 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $161.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the $179.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $15.4 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by decreases in legal and professional expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $6.1 million were recorded during the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $12.0 million and $8.9 million during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $897.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $859.7 million at June 30, 2024 and $677.4 million at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual LHI totaled $89.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $85.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $63.1 million at September 30, 2023. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.40%, compared to 0.39% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.31% for the third quarter of 2023. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.43% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.44% and 1.41% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of September 30, 2024. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.2%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 11.4%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024 and 12.7%, 14.3%, 17.1% and 12.1%, respectively, at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.7%, compared to 9.6% at June 30, 2024 and 9.4% at September 30, 2023.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; elevated or further changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 452,533   $ 422,068   $ 417,378   $ 417,072   $ 425,769  
Interest expense   212,431     205,486     202,369     202,355     193,698  
Net interest income   240,102     216,582     215,009     214,717     232,071  
Provision for credit losses   10,000     20,000     19,000     19,000     18,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   230,102     196,582     196,009     195,717     214,071  
Non-interest income   (114,771 )   50,424     41,319     31,133     46,872  
Non-interest expense   195,324     188,409     202,393     201,385     179,891  
Income/(loss) before income taxes   (79,993 )   58,597     34,935     25,465     81,052  
Income tax expense/(benefit)   (18,674 )   16,935     8,793     5,315     19,373  
Net income/(loss)   (61,319 )   41,662     26,142     20,150     61,679  
Preferred stock dividends   4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350   $ 21,829   $ 15,838   $ 57,366  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (1.41 ) $ 0.80   $ 0.46   $ 0.33   $ 1.18  
Diluted common shares   46,608,742     46,872,498     47,711,192     48,097,517     48,528,698  
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 31,629,299   $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585   $ 28,356,266   $ 29,628,249  
Loans held for investment   16,764,512     16,700,569     16,677,691     16,362,230     16,183,882  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,529,659     5,078,161     4,153,313     3,978,328     4,429,489  
Loans held for sale   9,022     36,785     37,750     44,105     155,073  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,894,537     2,691,352     3,148,157     3,042,357     3,975,860  
Investment securities   4,405,520     4,388,976     4,414,280     4,143,194     4,069,717  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,070,804     7,987,715     8,478,215     7,328,276     9,352,883  
Total deposits   25,865,255     23,818,327     23,954,037     22,371,839     23,878,978  
Short-term borrowings   1,035,000     1,675,000     750,000     1,500,000     1,400,000  
Long-term debt   660,172     659,997     859,823     859,147     858,471  
Stockholders’ equity   3,354,044     3,175,601     3,170,662     3,199,142     3,077,700  
           
End of period shares outstanding   46,207,757     46,188,078     46,986,275     47,237,912     48,015,003  
Book value per share $ 66.09   $ 62.26   $ 61.10   $ 61.37   $ 57.85  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 66.06   $ 62.23   $ 61.06   $ 61.34   $ 57.82  
           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   3.16 %   3.01 %   3.03 %   2.93 %   3.13 %
Return on average assets (0.78)%   0.56 %   0.36 %   0.27 %   0.81 %
Return on average common equity (8.87)%   5.26 %   3.03 %   2.25 %   8.08 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets (1.52)%   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %   0.64 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   155.8 %   70.6 %   79.0 %   81.9 %   64.5 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.59 %   2.65 %   2.89 %   2.79 %   2.46 %
Common equity to total assets   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %   9.4 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %   9.4 %
Common Equity Tier 1   11.2 %   11.6 %   12.4 %   12.6 %   12.7 %
Tier 1 capital   12.6 %   13.1 %   13.9 %   14.2 %   14.3 %
Total capital   15.2 %   15.7 %   16.6 %   17.1 %   17.1 %
Leverage   11.4 %   12.2 %   12.4 %   12.2 %   12.1 %


(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
   

        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 297,048   $ 216,916   37 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,894,537     3,975,860   (2)%
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,518,662     3,147,865   12 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   812,432     881,352   (8)%
Equity securities   74,426     40,500   84 %
Investment securities   4,405,520     4,069,717   8 %
Loans held for sale   9,022     155,073   (94)%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,529,659     4,429,489   25 %
Loans held for investment   16,764,512     16,183,882   4 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   273,143     244,902   12 %
Loans held for investment, net   22,021,028     20,368,469   8 %
Premises and equipment, net   81,577     31,050   163 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   919,071     809,668   14 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     1,496   %
Total assets $ 31,629,299   $ 29,628,249   7 %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,070,804   $ 9,352,883   (3)%
Interest bearing deposits   16,794,451     14,526,095   16 %
Total deposits   25,865,255     23,878,978   8 %
Accrued interest payable   18,679     31,149   (40)%
Other liabilities   696,149     381,951   82 %
Short-term borrowings   1,035,000     1,400,000   (26)%
Long-term debt   660,172     858,471   (23)%
Total liabilities   28,275,255     26,550,549   6 %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and 2023   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 51,494,260 and 51,110,447 at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   515     511   1 %
Additional paid-in capital   1,054,614     1,039,074   1 %
Retained earnings   2,428,940     2,419,555   %
Treasury stock - 5,286,503 and 3,095,444 shares at cost at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   (301,868 )   (175,528 ) 72 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (128,157 )   (505,912 ) (75)%
Total stockholders’ equity   3,354,044     3,077,700   9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,629,299   $ 29,628,249   7 %
                 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024     2023   2024     2023
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 361,407   $ 345,138 $ 1,037,537   $ 975,443
Investment securities   38,389     27,070   104,117     79,840
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   52,737     53,561   150,325     157,568
Total interest income   452,533     425,769   1,291,979     1,212,851
Interest expense        
Deposits   190,255     160,117   547,135     417,602
Short-term borrowings   13,784     19,576   39,316     52,573
Long-term debt   8,392     14,005   33,835     43,270
Total interest expense   212,431     193,698   620,286     513,445
Net interest income   240,102     232,071   671,693     699,406
Provision for credit losses   10,000     18,000   49,000     53,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   230,102     214,071   622,693     646,406
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,307     5,297   18,557     15,477
Wealth management and trust fee income   4,040     3,509   11,306     10,653
Brokered loan fees   2,400     2,532   6,442     6,842
Investment banking and advisory fees   34,753     23,099   78,225     56,764
Trading income   5,786     6,092   16,148     18,693
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net   (179,581 )     (179,581 )   489
Other   11,524     6,343   25,875     21,368
Total non-interest income   (114,771 )   46,872   (23,028 )   130,286
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   121,138     110,010   368,705     351,730
Occupancy expense   12,937     9,910   33,340     29,011
Marketing   5,863     4,757   17,895     20,168
Legal and professional   11,135     17,614   38,603     47,797
Communications and technology   25,951     19,607   69,078     57,655
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   4,906     5,769   18,897     11,632
Other   13,394     12,224   39,608     37,569
Total non-interest expense   195,324     179,891   586,126     555,562
Income/(loss) before income taxes   (79,993 )   81,052   13,539     221,130
Income tax expense/(benefit)   (18,674 )   19,373   7,054     52,139
Net income/(loss)   (61,319 )   61,679   6,485     168,991
Preferred stock dividends   4,313     4,313   12,938     12,938
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (65,632 ) $ 57,366 $ (6,453 ) $ 156,053
         
Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ (1.42 ) $ 1.19 $ (0.14 ) $ 3.24
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (1.41 ) $ 1.18 $ (0.14 ) $ 3.20
                     


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973   $ 244,902   $ 237,343  
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans   2,579                  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   6,120     9,997     7,544     8,356     13,246  
Commercial real estate   262     2,111     3,325     5,500      
Consumer   30                 41  
Total charge-offs   6,412     12,108     10,869     13,856     13,287  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   329     153     105     15     4,346  
Commercial real estate               4      
Consumer                    
Total recoveries   329     153     105     19     4,346  
Net charge-offs   6,083     11,955     10,764     13,837     8,941  
Provision for credit losses on loans   9,350     15,290     24,753     18,908     16,500  
Ending balance $ 273,143   $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973   $ 244,902  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362   $ 46,270   $ 44,770  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   650     4,710     (5,753 )   92     1,500  
Ending balance $ 45,969   $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362   $ 46,270  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 319,112   $ 312,616   $ 304,571   $ 296,335   $ 291,172  
Total provision for credit losses $ 10,000   $ 20,000   $ 19,000   $ 19,000   $ 18,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.23 %   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.23 %   1.19 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.24 %   1.27 %   1.32 %   1.24 %   1.17 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.22 %   0.27 %   0.17 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %   0.25 %   0.26 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.18 %   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.34 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.43 %   1.44 %   1.46 %   1.46 %   1.41 %


(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
   

 

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 92,849   $ 81,398   $ 63,129  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)           9,250          
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 102,099   $ 81,398   $ 63,129  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.45 %   0.40 %   0.31 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.28 %   0.28 %   0.35 %   0.29 %   0.21 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.1x 3.1x 2.8x 3.1x 3.9x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.6x 3.7x 3.3x 3.6x 4.6x
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 5,281   $ 286   $ 3,674   $ 19,523   $ 4,602  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   0.02 %   %   0.02 %   0.10 %   0.02 %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $   $ 64   $ 147   $   $  


(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.
   

 

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
    2024     2024   2023   2023   2023
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 361,407   $ 345,251 $ 330,879 $ 325,210 $ 345,138
Investment securities   38,389     33,584   32,144   28,454   27,070
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   52,737     43,233   54,355   63,408   53,561
Total interest income   452,533     422,068   417,378   417,072   425,769
Interest expense          
Deposits   190,255     181,280   175,600   170,173   160,117
Short-term borrowings   13,784     12,749   12,783   18,069   19,576
Long-term debt   8,392     11,457   13,986   14,113   14,005
Total interest expense   212,431     205,486   202,369   202,355   193,698
Net interest income   240,102     216,582   215,009   214,717   232,071
Provision for credit losses   10,000     20,000   19,000   19,000   18,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   230,102     196,582   196,009   195,717   214,071
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,307     5,911   6,339   5,397   5,297
Wealth management and trust fee income   4,040     3,699   3,567   3,302   3,509
Brokered loan fees   2,400     2,131   1,911   2,076   2,532
Investment banking and advisory fees   34,753     25,048   18,424   6,906   23,099
Trading income   5,786     5,650   4,712   3,819   6,092
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net   (179,581 )        
Other   11,524     7,985   6,366   9,633   6,343
Total non-interest income   (114,771 )   50,424   41,319   31,133   46,872
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   121,138     118,840   128,727   107,970   110,010
Occupancy expense   12,937     10,666   9,737   9,483   9,910
Marketing   5,863     5,996   6,036   5,686   4,757
Legal and professional   11,135     11,273   16,195   17,127   17,614
Communications and technology   25,951     22,013   21,114   23,607   19,607
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   4,906     5,570   8,421   25,143   5,769
Other   13,394     14,051   12,163   12,369   12,224
Total non-interest expense   195,324     188,409   202,393   201,385   179,891
Income/(loss) before income taxes   (79,993 )   58,597   34,935   25,465   81,052
Income tax expense/(benefit)   (18,674 )   16,935   8,793   5,315   19,373
Net income/(loss)   (61,319 )   41,662   26,142   20,150   61,679
Preferred stock dividends   4,313     4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350 $ 21,829 $ 15,838 $ 57,366
                       


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  3rd Quarter 2024   2nd Quarter 2024   1st Quarter 2024   4th Quarter 2023   3rd Quarter 2023
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,314,834 $ 38,389 3.34 %   $ 4,427,023 $ 33,584 2.80 %   $ 4,299,368 $ 32,144 2.77 %   $ 4,078,975 $ 28,454 2.48 %   $ 4,204,749 $ 27,070 2.33 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,958,843   52,737 5.30 %     3,273,069   43,233 5.31 %     4,051,627   54,355 5.40 %     4,637,374   63,408 5.42 %     3,965,045   53,561 5.36 %
Loans held for sale   23,793   565 9.44 %     28,768   683 9.55 %     51,164   1,184 9.31 %     29,071   672 9.17 %     31,878   647 8.06 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance(4)   5,152,317   54,371 4.20 %     4,357,288   42,722 3.94 %     3,517,707   31,455 3.60 %     3,946,280   33,709 3.39 %     4,697,702   50,813 4.29 %
Loans held for investment(3)(4)   16,792,446   306,541 7.26 %     16,750,788   301,910 7.25 %     16,522,089   298,306 7.26 %     16,164,233   290,897 7.14 %     16,317,324   293,750 7.14 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   266,915         263,145         249,936         244,287         238,883    
Loans held for investment, net   21,677,848   360,912 6.62 %     20,844,931   344,632 6.65 %     19,789,860   329,761 6.70 %     19,866,226   324,606 6.48 %     20,776,143   344,563 6.58 %
Total earning assets   29,975,318   452,603 5.96 %     28,573,791   422,132 5.86 %     28,192,019   417,444 5.88 %     28,611,646   417,140 5.69 %     28,977,815   425,841 5.75 %
Cash and other assets   1,239,855         1,177,061         1,058,463         1,120,354         1,106,031    
Total assets $ 31,215,173       $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 1,988,688 $ 15,972 3.20 %   $ 2,061,622 $ 16,982 3.31 %   $ 2,006,493 $ 16,858 3.38 %   $ 1,972,324 $ 15,613 3.14 %   $ 1,755,451 $ 13,627 3.08 %
Savings deposits   12,240,616   147,770 4.80 %     11,981,668   143,173 4.81 %     11,409,677   136,790 4.82 %     11,043,155   132,801 4.77 %     10,858,306   127,323 4.65 %
Time deposits   2,070,537   26,513 5.09 %     1,658,899   21,125 5.12 %     1,719,325   21,952 5.14 %     1,716,812   21,759 5.03 %     1,610,235   19,167 4.72 %
Total interest bearing deposits   16,299,841   190,255 4.64 %     15,702,189   181,280 4.64 %     15,135,495   175,600 4.67 %     14,732,291   170,173 4.58 %     14,223,992   160,117 4.47 %
Short-term borrowings   1,012,608   13,784 5.42 %     927,253   12,749 5.53 %     912,088   12,783 5.64 %     1,257,609   18,069 5.70 %     1,393,478   19,576 5.57 %
Long-term debt   660,098   8,392 5.06 %     778,401   11,457 5.92 %     859,509   13,986 6.54 %     858,858   14,113 6.52 %     858,167   14,005 6.47 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   17,972,547   212,431 4.70 %     17,407,843   205,486 4.75 %     16,907,092   202,369 4.81 %     16,848,758   202,355 4.76 %     16,475,637   193,698 4.66 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,439,020         8,647,594         8,637,775         9,247,491         10,016,579    
Other liabilities   558,368         537,754         509,286         541,162         474,869    
Stockholders’ equity   3,245,238         3,157,661         3,196,329         3,094,589         3,116,761    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,215,173       $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846    
Net interest income   $ 240,172       $ 216,646       $ 215,075       $ 214,785       $ 232,143  
Net interest margin     3.16 %       3.01 %       3.03 %       2.93 %       3.13 %


(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
(4) In the first quarter of 2024, enhancements were made to our methodology for applying relationship pricing credits to mortgage client loans. To conform to the current period presentation, certain prior period interest income amounts have been reclassified from loans held for investment, mortgage finance to loans held for investment and related yields have been adjusted accordingly. 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

