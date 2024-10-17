DMW&H Celebrates 11th Consecutive Year as One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work, Ranking #38 in 2024

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a leading provider of advanced material handling and warehouse solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the "Best Places to Work in New Jersey" by NJBIZ for the 11th consecutive year. In the 2024 rankings, DMW&H has been honored with the #38 spot, reinforcing its continued commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace for its employees.

“Being ranked as one the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in 2024 is a testament to the hard work of all of our employees to create an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and collaboration,” said Ray Haggar, President of DMW&H. “We are excited to earn this award for the 11th consecutive year as it reflects the long-term commitment we have to each other.”

This esteemed recognition reaffirms DMW&H's ongoing focus on employee well-being, professional development, and job satisfaction. The company’s consistent appearance on this list reflects its long-standing dedication to nurturing a workplace where employees feel valued, motivated, and empowered to thrive. DMW&H remains committed to further enhancing the work environment for its talented team and continuing its role as a top employer in New Jersey.

To learn more about DMW&H’s culture, benefits, and job opportunities, visit its career site www.dmwandh.com/career-opportunities.

About DMW&H:

DMW&H is a trusted leader in material handling solutions, providing state-of-the-art warehouse automation and control systems for distribution and fulfillment centers. With over 60 years of experience, DMW&H excels in developing custom-engineered solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance overall supply chain performance. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ and its commitment to excellence has earned it numerous industry awards and recognitions. For more information, visit www.dmwandh.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Elizabeth Dempsey

(201) 635-3493

edempsey@dmwandh.com

