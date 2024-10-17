eLabNext Boosts Sample Management with Full LabTAG Compatibility for Enhanced Identification and Tracking

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eLabNext , an Eppendorf Group Company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory Platform equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced that its platform is now compatible with LabTAG ’s, industry-leading laboratory labels and identification products, available through GA International.



The strategic partnership provides the scientific community with a complete sample management system for accurate sample tracking, efficient reagent and equipment management, optimized lab workflows, and future-proofed lab operations by combining reliable labeling with efficient data management.

LabTAG’s labels are engineered for maximum durability, maintaining adhesion and legibility even under the most extreme conditions, such as long-term storage in liquid nitrogen or exposure to chemicals, thereby safeguarding sample integrity and supporting rigorous research protocols. Widely used in medical research and clinical laboratories, LabTAG labels are a perfect complement to the eLabNext platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with eLabNext, a leader in delivering flexible, user-friendly LIMS solutions that cater to the diverse and ever-changing needs of modern laboratories,” said George Ambartsoumian, Founder and CEO of GA International.

“Our partnership ensures that our labeling solutions integrate seamlessly with eLabNext’s LIMS platform, providing a comprehensive and efficient sample management system that enhances accuracy, streamlines lab operations, and supports cutting-edge scientific research.”

“LabTAG has set the standard in cryogenic and chemical resistant labeling for research labs, biobanks, and healthcare institutions,” said Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas.

“Our platform's full compatibility with LabTAG products, various printers, and sample identification solutions further strengthens our mission to offer an end-to-end laboratory sample management solution.”

CONTACT Anne Marie Miscioscia COMPANY eLabNext EMAIL: marketing@elabnext.com WEB: https://www.elabnext.com

