Axi Celebrates Having Over 17,000 Axi Select Traders Within One Year Of Launch

SYDNEY, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global Forex and CFD broker Axi celebrates the one-year anniversary of the launch of their pioneering capital allocation program, Axi Select. Per the broker, Axi Select breaks away from traditional norms in the prop trading industry; instead, it stands out as the first funded trader-centric program that provides traders with a fair and realistic opportunity to progress into professional trading.



Indeed, Axi Select seems to have refined the existing models to one that invests in the trader’s potential. Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, says: “This past year, we’ve seen Axi Select really stand out among other similar programs by providing real opportunities for success and growth.” The program offers talented traders a pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits, as well as the advantage to join the program with zero registration or monthly fees*. Moreover, Axi Select uses a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, and a suite of tools to help traders on their trading journey.

The reception of the program has been phenomenal – since its launch in 2023, over 17,400 traders have joined Axi Select. Per Axi, September was a record month for Axi Select as the one-year celebration came with over $440K in trader payouts. Seasoned trader Moises C. comments on the program: “Axi Select’s leading and professional capital allocation program offers unmatched returns for traders. I believe it to be a benchmark of excellency within the industry that has transformed my life.”

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Axi hosted an insightful discussion where Greg Rubin answers the most frequently Axi Select questions asked over the past year. You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/IZKwiox88I8.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

*Standard trading fees apply.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

