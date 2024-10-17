Automotive Over-the-Air (OTA) Market is Booming Worldwide With a CAGR of 18.1% - 2030

Automotive Over-the-Air (OTA) Market

Rise in need for connected vehicles and electric vehicles, surge in initiatives for implementation of connected car technology

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐀𝐢𝐫 (𝐎𝐓𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is segmented on the basis of technology type, application, vehicle type, and region. By technology type, the global market is divided into firmware over-the-air, software over-the-air, by application, it is classified into telematics control unit, electronic control unit, infotainment, safety and security, and others. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. The global automotive over-the-air (OTA) market was valued at $2.59 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 259 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07270 Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions and ease of vehicle diagnosis is expected to reinforce the connected car demand, which further anticipated to propel the need for automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates in near future. In addition, increase in need for safety & security boosts the market growth. However, high cost associated with over-the-air deployment hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts growth of the market. Conversely, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry, coupled with rising demand for connected vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.Surge in demand for connected vehicles and electric vehicles, government regulations about safety and cyber security of vehicles, and increase in initiatives for implementation of connected car technology have boosted the growth of the global automotive over the air (OTA) market. However, lack of infrastructure in emerging countries and high cost associated with OTA updates hinder the market. On the contrary, cybersecurity standards becoming mandatory and advent of internet of things (IoT) in the automotive industry would open new opportunities in the future.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-over-the-air-ota-market/purchase-options Presently, the global automotive over the air (OTA) industry is dominated by North America followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by United States owing to rapid urbanization and growing demand for automotive infotainment.On the basis of application, the safety and security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. However, the telematics control unit segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐐𝐍𝐗, 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐆, 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋, 𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐒𝐂𝐇 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐙𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐒 𝐍𝐕, 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07270 COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the automotive sector is among the hardest hit. Following the pattern witnessed in countries where COVID-19 spread earlier, lockdown measures and other restrictions have limited travel and left many consumers unable or unwilling to purchase vehicles. It has also affected general lifestyle and the behavior pertaining to travel, consumption of goods, and services as well as working style of individuals. Furthermore, coronavirus has introduced unexpected complications within the automotive and electric mobility sectors. OEMs and other stakeholders are adopting innovative business models amid post-COVID-19. Sales of small format vehicles with better & efficient safety features accelerated during the pandemic and are expected to continue in the post pandemic situation.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07270 The global automotive over the air (OTA) market size is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Based on technology type, the firmware over-the-air segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. However, the software over-the-air segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 86% of the market.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-fuel-delivery-and-injection-systems-market Automotive RADAR Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-RADAR-market Automotive Paints Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-paints-market

