Nurturing Art on Fertile Grounds: Celebrating 2024 World Food Day at 798·751 Art Community

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 14, the 2024 World Food Day Celebration was successfully held at the 798·751 Art Community. The event attracted nearly 200 participants, including representatives from Chinese government departments, international organizations, embassies, civil societies, academia, and the private sector.



The World Food Day (WFD), established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1981 and observed annually on October 16, aims to raise global awareness of food-related issues, promote actions to fight hunger, and ensure everyone has access to sufficient food. The theme of the WFD 2024, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future”, emphasized the urgent need to transform agrifood systems to become more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.



Note: Three performances incorporating Chinese culture and agricultural themes presented, using art as a medium to highlight the importance of agrifood security. The image is the live shot of the Kunqu & Experimental Music Performance

Vinod Ahuja, FAO Representative ad interim for China and DPR Korea; Zhao Lijun, Deputy Director-General of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center at China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs; and Li Fujun, Director-General of the China Grain Research and Training Center attended the event and delivered opening speeches. They underscored the critical role of food security in national stability and highlighted China’s significant achievements in improving food security and reducing poverty. The speakers also praised the strong collaboration between China and FAO, noting the alignment of China's National Food Security Publicity Week with global efforts to safeguard food security.

Jiang Nan, Chairman of Beijing 798 Cultural and Technology Co., Ltd., remarked on the event that the 798·751 Community has long served as a hub for international cultural exchange, merging culture and technology while promoting green initiatives and balancing both economic and social benefits. This event, as an important part of the 798 International Art Season, further underscores 798·751's crucial role in global cultural exchange. “Just as food requires fertile soil and careful cultivation, so does art. On the fertile ground of 798·751, we are committed to nurture new and better artistic creations by exploring the dynamic fusion of culture and technology,” said Jiang.

