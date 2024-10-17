Proximity Sensor Market Set to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2030, Signalling Strong Future Growth

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proximity sensor market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is likely to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Crucial drivers for the proximity sensor market are the application of proximity sensors in smart logistics and supply chain management systems, increasing infection control measures within the healthcare sector, and growing emphasis on smart infrastructure and building automation. One of the major applications of proximity sensors in Industry 4.0 is predictive maintenance and machine monitoring. In this regard, inductive proximity sensors measure distance variation between a shaft and its support bearing, which constitutes vital information needed for vibration monitoring of machines.

Inductive proximity sensor to hold the largest market share in the Technology segment in the proximity sensor market during the forecast period.

Inductive sensors are used for safety applications, such as detecting metallic objects in hazardous areas, preventing accidents, and ensuring the safety of the workers. The major companies offering inductive proximity sensors are OMRON Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation, Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd., and Pepperl+Fuchs SE. Increasing industrial automation demands fuel demand for inductive proximity sensors. IFR has announced that according to the latest World Robotics report, 553,052 new industrial robots were installed in factories worldwide.

<10 mm segment to hold the largest market share in the Range segment in the proximity sensor market during the forecast period.

This means that proximity sensors are intrinsic parts of modern automotive systems; however, significant applications include keyless entry and interior object detection. Companies like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz apply the sensors, giving way to auto-unlocking and engine start in the presence of a critical fob sensed at a close range. For example, Tesla has used capacitive proximity sensors in the Model S for keyless entry and ignition to maximize convenience and safety. Equally, thanks to the capacitive proximity sensors in use, BMW's Comfort Access system helps users to unlock and fire up their vehicle without removing the key fob from their pocket or purse. The addition of sophisticated features impels the automotive proximity sensors market, as these sensors are highly required to improve vehicle functionality and user experience.

The proximity sensor industry in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will likely register the largest CAGR in the proximity sensor industry from 2024 to 2030. Proximity sensors are in demand in China because of the aggressive adoption of Industry 4.0, which has broken all conventional boundaries of automation and control principles in process and manufacturing industries. The "China Manufacturing 2025" initiative espouses China's commitment to changing its manufacturing sector into a global leader that is powerfully innovative and efficient.

OMRON CORPORATION:

OMRON Corporation is an international frontrunner in the automation domain, considering the substantial number of products and services offered for industries. The group is present in more than 130 countries with innovation-driven solutions in the five primary business domains: Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Social Systems Solutions & Services, Devices & Module Solutions, and Data Solutions. It will develop new automation technologies integrated with core "Sensing & Control technologies and advanced data analytics, incorporating human intelligence, termed "Sensing & Control + Think." The various products for which OMRON Corporation has expertise include fiber, photo micro, ultrasonic, pressure, flow, contact, liquid leakage, condition monitoring, and proximity.

KEYENCE CORPORATION:

KEYENCE CORPORATION is the leading global supplier of factory automation products. It provides innovative and reliable products for various applications in several manufacturing industries. The company has become one of the top leaders in designing and manufacturing industrial automation and inspection equipment. The list of products includes sensors, measuring systems, laser markers, microscopes, machine vision systems, static eliminators, and code readers.

