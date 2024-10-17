Infinera Signs Non-Binding Preliminary Memorandum of Terms to Receive Up to $93 Million in CHIPS Act Funding

Proposed funding, combined with investment tax credits, could result in more than $200 million in total federal incentives to expand production and packaging of semiconductors to support critical U.S. infrastructure and AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms for Infinera to receive up to $93 million in direct funding as part of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. This proposed direct funding, when combined with investment tax credits available under the CHIPS and Science Act, could result in more than $200 million in total federal incentives as well as potential state and local incentives.



This proposed funding would support the expansion and modernization of both Infinera’s semiconductor capabilities in Silicon Valley, California and its advanced test and packaging capabilities in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, increasing the company’s existing domestic manufacturing capacity by an estimated factor of ten. Combined proposed funding for these two projects could create up to 1,700 manufacturing and construction jobs while strengthening America’s supply chain, economic and national security.

“We are grateful for the bipartisan efforts under the CHIPS and Science Act to increase semiconductor fabrication and packaging in the U.S. and protect our national and economic security,” said David Heard, Infinera CEO. “The proposed CHIPS funding will enable us to better secure our supply chain and compete more effectively with foreign adversary nations. Our unique photonic semiconductors address the increased demand for bandwidth from consumers while opening new markets inside the data center driven by the explosive growth in AI workloads.”

Infinera’s award of the proposed CHIPS funding would not have been possible without bipartisan support and partnerships with local, state and federal officials. This support is instrumental to the long-term success of these projects and the growth of advanced manufacturing in the U.S.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

