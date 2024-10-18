Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Agrigenomics Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.1%

It will grow to $6.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agrigenomics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.89 billion in 2023 to $4.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable agriculture, rising population and food demand, government initiatives and funding, growth in precision farming practices, collaborations and partnerships.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agrigenomics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agrigenomics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing climate change challenges, expanding applications of genomic data, growing adoption of big data analytics, global focus on sustainable agriculture, continued government support.

Growth Driver Of The Agrigenomics Market

The increasing climatic change is expected to boost the growth of the agrigenomics market going forward. Climatic change refers to a long-term alteration in the average weather patterns of a region or the Earth as a whole. Agrigenomics, through comprehending and leveraging the genetic foundation of traits associated with climate resilience, offers indispensable tools and insights to tackle the challenges presented by climate change in agriculture, contributing to the promotion of sustainable and adaptive farming practices in response to evolving environmental conditions.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Agrigenomics Market Share?

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Agrigenomics Inc., Biogenetic Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Galseq Srl, Illumina Inc., LGS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Inc., Pacific Biosciences f California Inc., NuGEN Technologies Ltd., UD-GenoMed Limited, Arbor Biosciences LLC, Tecan Genomics Inc., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corporation, DNA LandMarks Inc., Dovetail Genomics LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Front Range Biosciences Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd., GENEWIZ Inc., Inari Agriculture Inc., Intrexon Corporation, Kbiosystems Ltd., KeyGene NV, LC Sciences LLC, NRGene Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Qiagen NV, Saphyrion Inc., SeqLL Inc., Zymo Research Corp.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Agrigenomics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as human whole-genome sequencing (WGS) assay to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Human whole-genome sequencing (WGS) assay is a comprehensive genetic analysis technique that involves determining the complete sequence of an individual's entire genome.

How Is The Global Agrigenomics Market Segmented?

1) By Service Offerings: Genotyping, DNA Fingerprinting, Assessment of Genetic Purity, Trait Purity Assessment, Gene Expression Analysis, Other Service Offerings

2) By Technology: Real-Time PCR (qPCR), Microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, Other Technologies

3) By Sequencer Type: Sanger Sequencing, Illumina Hi Seq Family, Pacbio Sequencers, Solid Sequencers, Other Sequencer Types

4) By Application: Crops, Livestocks

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agrigenomics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agrigenomics Market Definition

Agrigenomics is the application of genomics in agribusiness to improve livestock and agricultural yield and sustainability. These allow the crop to yield better and help in production.

Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agrigenomics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agrigenomics market size, agrigenomics market drivers and trends, agrigenomics market major players and agrigenomics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

