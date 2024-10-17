Key Trends in Infant Clinical Nutrition Industry Propel Toward a US$ 49.47 billion Valuation: Fact.MR Study

Market for Specialist Infant (Newborn) Nutrition Products is Driven by Growing Recognition of Healthy Diet during Infancy; North America is estimated to hold a market share of 23.9% in 2024 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville Pike, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, mentions that revenue from the demand for infant clinical nutrition is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 27.55 billion in 2024. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.Top of FormTop of Form

Increasing focus on the value of a nutritious diet throughout infancy is driving the demand for specialized infant nutrition products. More parents have a greater understanding of the benefits of clinical nutrition for their children's growth and development. Preterm births and rising infant death rates in some areas are driving up the need for baby clinical nutrition, particularly for products designed to sustain underweight and preterm neonates.

The increased population of working mothers in the United States is mostly responsible for the need for newborn therapeutic nutrition products. Since nursing is not always practical for working parents, there is a greater reliance on infant formulae and other nutritional solutions, particularly those that replace breast milk. Preterm birth rates are among the highest in the country. Prematurely born newborns sometimes require specialist therapeutic nutrition to maintain their growth, which drives the market for products customized to meet their needs. The number of infants born with food allergies or intolerances, such as lactose intolerance or a cow's milk protein allergy, is increasing the demand for hypoallergenic and specialty infant feeding formulas.













Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for infant clinical nutrition is approximated to reach a worth of US$ 49.47 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of infant clinical nutrition in the United States are projected to reach US$ 5.48 billion by the end of 2034.

China is evaluated to hold a share of 48.9% of the East Asia market in 2024.

The market in Japan is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 1.78 billion in 2024.

Demand for infant clinical nutrition in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Sales of milk-based products are forecasted to reach US$ 12.27 billion by the end of 2034.

“There is a growing reliance on infant formulas and other nutritional solutions because several working parents find breastfeeding to be impractical,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Need for Efficient, Nutrient-Rich Supplements to Increase Survival Rate of Premature Babies

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 15 million preterm births occur annually. Preterm birth complications are a major cause of child mortality, with some cases being so severe as to be fatal. The need for effective, nutrient-rich supplements to raise the survival rate of preterm newborns is expanding globally. The need for baby clinical nutrition is increasing because the world's top governments and organizations are aiming to improve the outcomes of premature deliveries.

Key Market Players of the Infant Clinical Nutrition Industry

The leading global manufacturers of the Infant Clinical Nutrition products are studied in the report & analyzed for further forecast. The key businesses include Abbott Laboratories; Baxter International Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Danone; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Perrigo Co. Plc; Ingredion Inc.; Solace Nutrition.

Infant Clinical Nutrition Industry News & Competitive Trends in Manufacturing

Key players in the infant clinical nutrition industry are investing heavily in new technologies to improve production efficiency and optimize supply chains, responding to a steady increase in demand. By focusing on branding and advertising, they are attracting new customers while strengthening relationships with existing ones.

In October 2023, Nestlé launched a new infant nutrition formula called Sinergity, which includes a probiotic strain and six different human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to support infants' development at various life stages. In July 2022, Danone S.A. introduced a new baby formula that combines dairy and plant-based ingredients to meet the needs of consumers looking for vegetarian, flexitarian, and plant-based feeding solutions.



In February 2022, Arla Foods Amba announced the launch of its milk fractionation technology called ORIGIN. Additionally, Abbott Laboratories introduced Similac 360 Total Care in November 2021, an infant formula featuring a blend of five different human milk oligosaccharides designed to support the growth and overall health of infants, including brain, digestive, and immune system development.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the infant clinical nutrition market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the infant clinical nutrition market based on route of administration (oral administration, enteral administration, intravenous administration), and product type (milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

