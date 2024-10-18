Application Modernization Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Application Modernization Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application modernization services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.37 billion in 2023 to $21.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to business process optimization, cost efficiency, user experience enhancement, data management challenges, market competition, innovation requirements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Application Modernization Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The application modernization services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to mobile-first strategies, remote work dynamics, customer expectations, elastic scalability requirements, data privacy and compliance, environmental sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Application Modernization Services Market

Increasing utilization of cloud computing is expected to drive the growth of the application modernization services market going forward. Cloud computing refers to the delivery of various computing services, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and more, over the internet. Cloud computing provides a scalable and flexible infrastructure, allowing businesses to easily scale their applications up or down based on demand. Application modernization services enable organizations to adapt their existing applications to leverage the scalability and flexibility offered by cloud platforms.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Application Modernization Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Accenture plc, Aspire Systems Inc., Asysco Inc., Bell Integrator Inc., Blu Age Corp., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dell Inc., DXC Technology Company, EPAM Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Modern Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, The Software Revolution Inc., Wipro Limited, Atos Information Technology Incorporated, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, Cuelogic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mindtree Consulting Private Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Virtusa Consulting Services Private Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Trianz Holdings Private Limited, Persistent Systems and Solutions Limited, Sonata Software Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Application Modernization Services Market?

Major companies operating in the application modernization services market are focusing on product developments, such as AI-powered assistants, to sustain their position in the market. AI-powered assistants enterprise coding assistant refers to software tools that use artificial intelligence to help developers write code faster and more accurately.

How Is The Global Application Modernization Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler, PowerBuilder, Others Types

2) By Cloud Deployment Mode: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Post Modernisation, Application Portfolio Assignment, Ui Modernisation, Cloud Application Mitigation, Application Integration, Application Re Platforming

4) By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others Vertical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Application Modernization Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Application Modernization Services Market Definition

Application modernization refers to the technique of modernizing older software for newer computing methodologies. It helps in increasing agility and innovation, lowering costs and risks to streamline business and facilitate growth. The application modernization services are used to update older software that helps in developing new computing approaches, that includes newer languages, frameworks, and infrastructure platforms.

