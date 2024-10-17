NEBRASKA, October 17 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen approved a recommendation by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to appoint Casey Ricketts as its executive director.

Ricketts was submitted to the Commission for consideration by executive committee members Shane Greckel, Tony Fulton and Danny Lee. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted unanimously during its October public meeting to submit Ricketts for the Governor’s approval. Her appointment starts immediately at an annual salary of $135,000.