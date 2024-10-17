Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,291 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission

NEBRASKA, October 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission

 LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen approved a recommendation by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to appoint Casey Ricketts as its executive director.

Ricketts was submitted to the Commission for consideration by executive committee members Shane Greckel, Tony Fulton and Danny Lee. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted unanimously during its October public meeting to submit Ricketts for the Governor’s approval. Her appointment starts immediately at an annual salary of $135,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more