Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission
NEBRASKA, October 17 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Approves Recommendation of Ricketts as Executive Director of Racing and Gaming Commission
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen approved a recommendation by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to appoint Casey Ricketts as its executive director.
Ricketts was submitted to the Commission for consideration by executive committee members Shane Greckel, Tony Fulton and Danny Lee. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted unanimously during its October public meeting to submit Ricketts for the Governor’s approval. Her appointment starts immediately at an annual salary of $135,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.