Gov. Pillen Applauds Unanimous Vote to Change Nebraska Dental Licensing Standards

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen says he is pleased with a recent decision by the Nebraska Board of Dentistry that will now help expand access to dental care across the state. In June, he asked the Board to consider changing the licensing standards, to include acceptance of the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) exam. Acceptance of the additional exam will now provide a pathway for qualified dental professionals from other states to become licensed in Nebraska.

“This is a huge win for Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “I applaud the Nebraska Board of Dentistry for its decision and commitment to ensuring Nebraska communities have access to the professional dental services they deserve. High quality and accessible dental care are vital for the health and well-being of Nebraskans of all ages.”

During the board meeting on October 4, 2024, the Nebraska Board of Dentistry voted unanimously to expand accepted clinical examinations for dental licensure to include the ADEX. Effective July 1, 2025, successful passage of either the Central Regional Dental Testing Service (CRDTS) or ADEX licensing examinations will be accepted, with periodontal subsection testing required.

Gov. Pillen recognized collaborative efforts by the Nebraska Board of Dentistry, the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Creighton University dental schools, Nebraska Dental Association (NDA), Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Health Center Association of Nebraska (HCAN) in reducing barriers for dental professionals wishing to come to the state and improving access to care for Nebraskans.