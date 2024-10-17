Presidency on inaugural meeting of Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism

The inaugural meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month for the purposes of resolving policy disagreements within the 10-member Government of National Unity (GNU), got off to a good start.

Convened by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the virtual meeting took place on the evening of 16 October 2024. It was attended by Minister Maropene Ramakgopa and ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli from the African National Congress; Minister Dean Mcpherson from the Democratic Alliance; Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa from Inkatha Freedom Party; Mr Brett Herron from GOOD Party; Mr Apa Pooe from Pan Africanist Congress; Dr Corne Mulder from Freedom Front Plus; Mr Kenny Kunene from Patriotic Alliance; Mr Kabelo Gwamanda from Al Jama-Ah; Mr Makashule Gana from Rise Mzansi, and apologies noted from Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa from United Democratic Movement.

The Office of the Deputy President will serve as the Secretariat of the GNU Clearing House Mechanism and the meeting welcomed the draft Terms of Reference and agreed that these be finalised in the next meeting to be held in Parliament on Thursday, 24 October 2024 from 09h00 to 13h00.

The meeting will receive reports on:

preparations for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 meeting to be hosted in the country next year;

preparations for the National Dialogue;

policy challenges such as the BELA Act. specifically on the two clauses that the President has asked that they form part of the engagement with relevant parties.

The meeting will also deal with challenges at Provincial and Local Government level and it was appreciated that contradictions are inevitable in coalition governments and that learning from countries who have such coalitions is the best mechanism to employ towards achieving the goals set out in the Statement of Intent, and achieving the three strategic priorities of the GNU, namely, to drive inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Enquiries related to the GNU Clearing House Mechanism:

Mr Mduduzi Mbada, Head of Office in the Office of the Deputy President

Cell: 082 900 1893

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840