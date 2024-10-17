Presidency on South Africa's African Development Bank candidature
The South African government cabinet endorsed the candidacy of Ms. Swazi Tshabalala for the Presidency of the African Development Bank on the 7th of August 2024. However, SADC decided on the contrary. Therefore, South Africa abides by the collective decision of the community.
South Africa further recognisies that the ultimate decision rests with the bank's shareholders.
