Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,284 in the last 365 days.

Presidency on South Africa's African Development Bank candidature

The South African government cabinet endorsed the candidacy of Ms. Swazi Tshabalala for the Presidency of the African Development Bank on the 7th of August 2024. However, SADC decided on the contrary. Therefore, South Africa abides by the collective decision of the community.

South Africa further recognisies that the ultimate decision rests with the bank's shareholders.

Media enquiries 
Vincent Magwenya 
Media@presidency.gov.za 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidency on South Africa's African Development Bank candidature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more