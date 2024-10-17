Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform launches R80 million cropping programme

In a significant move to combat poverty and malnutrition, promote sustainable agricultural development and food security, the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) launched an R80 million cropping programme today (SUBS: Wednesday 16 Oct).

Located in Mbhashe Local Municipality, an area that once had high poverty levels in the province, Ngxakaxha village served as a meaningful backdrop for the launch, coinciding with World Food Day.

This year's theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future," underscores the fundamental human right to access adequate food.

Mawande Jama, a beneficiary of the programme who is part of a project that is producing sorghum attested to its transformative impact.

"This project has assisted us greatly. We planted sorghum, and the support created job opportunities from soil preparation to harvesting and even employed rangers," Jama said.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe lauded the programme as a crucial step in implementing government strategies to fight food insecurity and malnutrition. "Empowering people with skills to produce their own food reduces dependence on social grants," Tolashe emphasized.

She added: "... We should replicate the lessons learnt from this programme and implement it nationally. It is through programmes like these that government can be able to fight malnutrition and food insecurity as reported by Stats SA. We want people to be empowered with skills to produce their own food instead of being dependent on social grants hence we applaud the department for these initiatives. As government we need to ensure we turn things around and ensure food is produced hence we are here today".

Nozibele Nyalambisa, Member of the Portfolio Committee on DRDAR, hailed the initiative, saying: "This program will make great strides in fighting rampant poverty in our province. By empowering people to produce their own food, we're fostering self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on social grants. The collaboration between farmers and extension officers will yield tangible results, and we're grateful for this intervention.

Through the programme, 22,564 hectares will be planted, benefiting 10,953 communal and emerging farmers.

A sum of R21.6 million has been allocated for the Import Substitute project, targeting local smallholder poultry producers

Between the years 2009 and 2023, the department planted 309,930 hectares, benefiting 51,847 smallholder producers and yielding over 538,000 tons of maize.

DRDAR Chief Director for Agricultural Producer Support and Development Nandi Ndudane emphasized the programme's potential for sustainable impact. "We are here to say we are ready to plant summer crops and we urge people to start planting so that we can fight poverty in the Eastern Cape. We have invested a lot in youth and female farmers. We are working with private partners and other departments and entities hence we hope this will bring about change,” Ndudane said.

