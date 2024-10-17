Gauteng Legislature conducts oversight visit at Sozizwe Primary School, 17 Oct

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s (GPL) Standing Committee on Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation (CSSL) chaired by Honourable Matshidiso Mfikoe, will conduct a Post Legislative Scrutiny oversight visit at Sozizwe Primary School on Thursday, 17 October 2024.

This visit forms part of the Committee’s review of the Gauteng Regulations on Domestic and International Tours for Learners at Public Schools, (2012), following recent incidents, including the tragic deaths of learners during school excursions

During the visit, the CSSL will engage with the Principal, School Government Body and School Management Team to understand the challenges faced in implementing the 2012 regulations, particularly concerning the school’s excursion earlier this year in April.

This oversight follows a meeting held with the Gauteng Department of Education at the GPL on 10 September 2024 as part of ongoing efforts to review and enhance the safety regulations government learner tours.

The GPL remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all learners in Gauteng. This Post Legislative Scrutiny aims to address regulatory gaps and strengthen oversight mechanisms in collaboration with the Department of Education and other stakeholders.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sozizwe Primary School (Daveyton)

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Committee please contact:

Mrs Tshadi Mashifane

Cell: 083 445 8181

E-mail: TMashifane@gpl.gov.za