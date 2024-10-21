XS.com Takes the Lead as Global Sponsor of Traders Fair Davao

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2024 / Business News / -- XS .com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is thrilled to announce its Global Sponsorship of Traders Fair Davao City, Philippines, a prestigious event organized by FINEXPO.Scheduled for October 26, 2024, at the dusitD2 Davao hotel in the city of Davao, this eagerly anticipated expo is expected to be a highlight in the financial industry calendar.As a leading player in the brokerage sector, XS.com proudly takes center stage at Traders Fair Davao City, Philippines. This sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and active participation in the growth of the financial sector in the Philippines.Nadine Bautista, Philippines Country Manager at XS.com, stated,“Being named the Global Sponsor for Traders Fair Philippines showcases XS.com’s leadership in the industry. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our strategy to engage in influential events that promote growth. We look forward to sharing insights, presenting our innovative solutions, and building lasting relationships within the trading community. Our aim is to elevate industry standards and achieve mutual success for our Filipino clients and partners.”As XS.com prepares for Traders Fair Philippines, anticipation grows for an event that promises exceptional innovation in the financial sector. Participants can expect a dynamic agenda featuring interactive sessions, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities, all emphasizing XS.com’s dedication to advancing the industry.In addition to the event's scale, this partnership provides a vital opportunity to forge collaborative alliances and drive collective progress within the Philippines trading landscape.Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:“We are delighted to collaborate with XS.com as the Global Sponsor for Traders Fair in Davao. Their involvement significantly enhances our event, and we appreciate their continued support. We look forward to dynamic interactions that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.”As the global sponsor, XS.com is poised to make a substantial impact, showcasing its extensive range of services and deep expertise in the financial services sector. With a skilled team of experts ready to share their knowledge, participants can expect valuable insights into industry trends and market developments.XS.com Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About FINEXPOFINEXPO (FE.SG) the producer of conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs and awards worldwide since 2002.FINEXPO always aims higher with its events creating phenomenal shows and substantial series all over the world including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China, Latvia and Cyprus.Every event produced by FINEXPO has its unique touch of perfection yet common sense for every person in the industry.FINEXPO international events have made a huge impact on the development of hundreds of companies in the financial industry. It is now a meeting place for market leaders, government representatives and top professionals as well as a signing spot of thousands of contracts that globally influenced the development of financial and other technologies.

