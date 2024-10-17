Illustration Corner by Sara and Sara Wins Bronze in A' Engineering and Innovation Awards

Illustration Corner

Innovative Mobile Exhibition Unit Recognized for Excellence in Product Engineering and Technical Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of engineering design, has announced Illustration Corner by Sara and Sara as the Bronze winner in the Product Engineering and Technical Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind Illustration Corner, a modular and flexible mobile exhibition unit that enables various ways of exhibiting and selling illustrations.Illustration Corner addresses a critical need within the art and design industry by providing a versatile solution for showcasing and protecting illustrations in diverse contexts, such as galleries and fairs. The design aligns with current trends in the Engineering industry, which emphasize adaptability, portability, and user-centric approaches. By offering a practical and innovative system, Illustration Corner benefits artists, curators, and art enthusiasts alike, contributing to the advancement of exhibition practices.What sets Illustration Corner apart is its carefully engineered design that combines functionality, aesthetics, and protection. The illustrations are displayed on foldable hangers made from aluminum, ensuring both portability and durability. The hangers are complemented by additional elements made of MDF and orange plexiglas, which programmatically upgrade the basic frame. The free-standing elements can be dispersed throughout the exhibition space and assembled without the need for any additional tools, offering unparalleled flexibility in diverse contexts.The recognition bestowed by the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award serves as a testament to Sara and Sara's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and refinement of exhibition solutions. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, creating products that enhance the experience of artists and art lovers worldwide.Illustration Corner was designed by Sara Badovinac and Sara Škarica from Sara&Sara. The project also involved the expertise of graphic designer Alja Herlah from Type Salon, project manager Maša P. Žmitek from Center ilustracije, production manager Tina Popovič from Divja misel, and the execution team at GC DPI d.o.o. The stunning visuals of Illustration Corner were captured by photographer Ana Skobe.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Center of IllustrationCenter of Illustration is a space, both physical and online, that presents, connects, and educates local artists in the field of illustration. It acquaints the general and professional public at home and abroad with a wide and diverse field of Slovenian illustration, presents its active creators, informs about current events, connects spaces and organizations, and takes care of the professionalisation of the field.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs are acknowledged for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, engineering industry professionals, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to enhance people's lives and contribute to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the award welcomes participants from all countries, including talented engineers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the engineering and design industries. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable engineering design skills. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://engineeringawards.net

