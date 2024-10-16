MPD Arrests Woman for Navy Yard Thefts

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in multiple theft two offenses that occurred at a CVS location in Southeast.

• On Monday, October 7th, 2024, at approximately 6:28 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspects took property from the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 24155585

• On Wednesday, October 8th, 2024, at approximately 3:29 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the establishment then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 24156083

• On Saturday, October 12th, 2024, at approximately 8:26 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspects took property from the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 24158528

• On Monday, October 14th, 2024, at approximately 4:13 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the establishment then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 24159450

• On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 2:19 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the establishment then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 24159955

On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, 26-year-old Tenisha Moss, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with five counts of Theft Two.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.