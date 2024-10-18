Antibiotic Free Meat Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Antibiotic Free Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Antibiotic Free Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibiotic free meat market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $152.37 billion in 2023 to $167.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising health concerns and consumer awareness, regulatory changes and antibiotic use regulations, growing concerns about antibiotic resistance, shift in consumer preferences and demand, advancements in livestock production practices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Antibiotic Free Meat Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The antibiotic free meat market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $241.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent regulations and government policies, increasing consumer demand for healthier options, expansion of sustainable and ethical farming practices, retailer and food industry initiatives, global health and food safety concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Antibiotic Free Meat Market

The rise of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the antibiotic-free meat market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet, encompassing online retail, electronic payments, and various online business transactions. Antibiotic-free meat is promoted in e-commerce for health-conscious consumers seeking responsibly sourced and sustainable food options online.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Antibiotic Free Meat Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Perdue Farms Incorporated, Meyer Natural Angus LLC, Saffron Road Foods Inc., MamaMancini's Holdings Corporation, Ranch Foods Direct LLC, White Oak Pastures Inc., American Foods Group LLC, Koch Foods Inc., Smithfield Foods Inc., Wayne Farms Inc., Nema Halal Foods Inc., Zorabian Foods Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Foster Farms LLC, Bell & Evans Inc., Applegate Farms LLC, Mary's Free Range Chicken Inc., Plainville Farms, Coleman Natural Foods, Niman Ranch Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Applegate Natural & Organic Meats Inc., Nature's Best Ltd., Laura's Lean Beef, Gunthorp Farms, Applegate Natural & Organic Meats, D'Artagnan LLC, Tendergrass Farms LLC, Pasturebird Inc., Joyce Farms Inc., Kadejan LLC.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Antibiotic-Free Meat Market?

Major companies operating in the antibiotic-free meat market are increasingly investing to support the manufacturing of preservative-free and antibiotic-residue-free fresh meat products.

How Is The Global Antibiotic Free Meat Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Bovine Antibiotic-Free Meat, Swine Antibiotic-Free Meat, Poultry Antibiotic-Free Meat, Ovine Antibiotic-Free Meat

2) By Form: Fresh Antibiotic-Free Meat, Processed Antibiotic-Free Meat

3) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Business To Consumer

4) By End-Users: Household, Foodservice, Food Processing

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Antibiotic Free Meat Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antibiotic Free Meat Market Definition

Antibiotic-free meat is meat that is free of antibiotics and is medicated during breeding to treat sickness in animals. Antibiotic-free meat is produced by raising animals without the use of antibiotics.

