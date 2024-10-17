Derby Barracks/ Lost Property.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005390
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/16/24 1737 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111/ Gore Road Morgan
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/16/24 I at approximately 1737 hours, a concerned citizen turned in an empty Springfield Armory Box. The firearm box was located on Vermont Route 111 near the intersection of Gore Rd. Anyone who can provide documentation of ownership is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby at (802) 334-8881.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.