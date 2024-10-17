Derby Barracks/ Lost Property.

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5005390 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 10/16/24 1737 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111/ Gore Road Morgan SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/24 I at approximately 1737 hours, a concerned citizen turned in an empty Springfield Armory Box. The firearm box was located on Vermont Route 111 near the intersection of Gore Rd. Anyone who can provide documentation of ownership is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby at (802) 334-8881. Trooper Ian Alford Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

