Derby Barracks/ Lost Property.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5005390

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/24 1737 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 111/ Gore Road Morgan

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/16/24 I at approximately 1737 hours, a concerned citizen turned in an empty Springfield Armory Box. The firearm box was located on Vermont Route 111 near the intersection of Gore Rd. Anyone who can provide documentation of ownership is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby at (802) 334-8881.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Derby Barracks/ Lost Property.

