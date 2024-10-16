School maintenance boost with $43m investment

Release date: 17/10/24

More than 80 public schools across the state will benefit from a record $42.7 million targeted maintenance program, fixing roofs, resealing bitumen, building fences and upgrading aging infrastructure.

It comes as the Malinauskas Labor Government has significantly boosted funding for asset repairs and maintenance which has increased from $80.9 million in 2020-21 to a record $127.5 million in 2023-24.

Detailing the commitment today at Seacliff Primary School, the Minister for Education, Training and Skills Blair Boyer said 91 projects across 82 sites was a key component of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s 20-year Infrastructure Plan.

The plan, released earlier this year, outlined an approach to uplift schools and preschools to ensure sites are meeting the needs of local families.

Work with focus groups identified that aging facilities can be a deterrent for parents when looking to enrol their children. This highlights the importance of school improvements and maintenance to ensure community confidence, and build on the State Government’s Every School a Great School plan.

With the aging condition of school and preschool buildings across the state presenting ongoing challenges, the Education Department will spend the funding on a range of work, including the following planned projects covering a wide range of maintenance:

$5.25m on bitumen replacement and upgrade work (at 6 sites)

$4.13m on upgrades to support inclusivity for students with disabilities (at 9 sites)

$1.58m on fencing work to ensure student safety (at 7 sites)

$4.51m to replace roofs, gutters and downpipes (at 5 sites)

$4.73m for structural remediation work (at 13 sites)

$3.13m for refurbishment or replacement of toilets (at 6 sites)

$12.55m for a range of other projects including bore replacements, stormwater management, balcony works, acoustic treatments (covering 28 sites)

Investment has been directed to sites with the greatest need, determined by detailed analysis of enrolment trends and forecasts, asset quality and performance, and school improvement indicators.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government knows that education, and making every school a great school, is not just about one element, but that high-quality, fit-for-purpose infrastructure provides the foundation for effective teaching and improving outcomes.

With more than 900 public schools, preschools and children’s centres, the Education Department holds a substantial infrastructure portfolio. There has been continued underinvestment for a long period of time – particularly given the average age of school infrastructure is about 44 years old.

The 20-Year Infrastructure Plan is not a list of schools, but a comprehensive strategy on how funding to replace aged buildings will be prioritised as it becomes available.

This much-needed funding boost to address a backlog of targeted maintenance work will help address urgent projects across our ageing infrastructure, helping to improve working conditions, and in turn support education outcomes.

Attributable to Seacliff Primary School Principal Sue Matene

On behalf of Seacliff Primary School and our school community, I’m pleased that this announcement will see some key work completed here.

We aim to develop creative, confident learners who can adapt to and participate effectively in a rapidly changing world, and both projects will have a direct benefit for our 375 students, and their families, by improving the overall amenities of our school.

Given that this school was built more than 60 years ago, we understand the value of ongoing maintenance to ensure that this site is fit for purpose and meets the progressive expectations of our staff, students, families, and the surrounding community.

The continued maintenance and improvements to Seacliff help reflect the positive physical environment that is valued at our school.

Our current families regularly acknowledge the improvements being made within our school and we recognise how this also supports attracting future enrolments. We want our local community to view our school as the best choice for their child’s education.