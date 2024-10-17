Submit Release
More South Australians entering the labour force

Release date: 17/10/24

The number of people employed in South Australia jumped by 3800 in September, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Today, the ABS released labour force figures for September. It showed that there are a near record number of people working in South Australia, with 947,000 people employed, in seasonally adjusted terms.

There are now 48,000 more people employed in South Australia than at the time of the 2022 state election.

While South Australia’s unemployment rate increased to 4.3 per cent in the month, this was entirely attributable to an increase in the participation rate, with 8300 people joining the labour force.

Yesterday’s job vacancy figures from Jobs and Skills Australia highlighted that there is still a significant pipeline of work for South Australian workers, increasing by 1.7 per cent in the month to 14,000 job vacancies advertised online.

Since the 2022 State election, South Australia has been one of the few jurisdictions to experience growth in job vacancies, while nationally they went backwards by 16 per cent.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It is promising that South Australians are feeling the confidence to enter the workforce.

South Australians should feel positive about their job prospects with near record job vacancies, despite a national economic slowdown.

There is still a massive pipeline of work ahead that will form a strong base of activity for South Australia’s labour market.

