Angiography Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Angiography Equipment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Angiography Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angiography equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.47 billion in 2023 to $13.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising cardiovascular diseases, minimally invasive procedures, aging population, healthcare infrastructure development, clinical research and development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Angiography Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The angiography equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with hybrid ors, data security and privacy, globalization of healthcare services, patient-centric care, personalized healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Angiography Equipment Market

Growing healthcare expenditure is significantly contributing to the growth of the angiography equipment market going forward. The overall increase in healthcare expenditure globally, both by governments and individuals, supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies, including angiography equipment.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Angiography Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic plc, Angiodynamics, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Hologic Inc., Guerbet S.A., Bracco Imaging SpA, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Nordion Inc., Esaote SpA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Medical Systems Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Medical Systems Inc., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Angiography Equipment Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the accuracy of angiography equipment for detecting cardiovascular diseases early. AI algorithms can assist in image interpretation, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve workflow efficiency.

How Is The Global Angiography Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Angiography Systems, Angiography Catheters, Angiography Contrast Media, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), Angiography Balloons, Angiography Guidewires, Angiography Accessories

2) By Technology: X-Ray Angiography, CT Angiography, MR Angiography, Other Technologies

3) By Procedure: Coronary Angiography, Endovascular Angiography, Onco-Angiography, Neuro-angiography, Other Procedures

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic And Imaging Centers, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Angiography Equipment Market

Europe was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Angiography Equipment Market Definition

The angiogram equipment examine blood vessels as well as to view a person's internal organs. The process involves injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the bloodstream of the patient and creating the image using X-ray-based methods.

Angiography Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global angiography equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Angiography Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angiography equipment market size, angiography equipment market drivers and trends, angiography equipment market major players and angiography equipment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

