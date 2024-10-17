Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Henderson and Transylvania Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will be opening Thursday, Oct. 17 in Hendersonville (Henderson County) and Brevard (Transylvania County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Helene.

The Henderson County DRC is located at:

Blue Ridge Commons (Next to Goodwill)

2111 Asheville Hwy.

Hendersonville, NC 28791

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

The Transylvania County DRC is located at:

Community Services Building

106 E. Morgan Street

Brevard, NC 28712

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday



A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Centers are already open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Lenoir, Marion and Sylva. To find those center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.