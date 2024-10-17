Equality Workshop Stage 2, 13 November 2024
Caroline is an NUJ member who has been working in trade union training for more than 20 years. She managed and taught on the International Labour and Trade Union Studies degree at Ruskin College in Oxford.
As a union rep, her roles have included health and safety, negotiating, organising and recruitment, and organising learning events. She runs the NUJ's reps' training programme.
