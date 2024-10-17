Unveiling NEXA ULTRA Two Game-Changing Technologies for Vaping Excellence

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, NEXA is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated NEXA ULTRA, a groundbreaking vaping device designed to transform the industry. With its slogan "Vaping Longer, Crystal Clear," the NEXA ULTRA introduces two industry-first design structures: the CRYSTAL TANK and the FLAVOR BOOSTER, delivering 35% more puffs for an unparalleled vaping experience.





CRYSTAL TANK: Industry's 1st Fully Utilizable E-Liquid Capacity

In a market where vaping enthusiasts demand both quality and longevity, the NEXA ULTRA shines with its innovative CRYSTAL TANK. Unlike mainstream products that use cotton wicks and often result in up to 20% e-liquid waste—where a labeled 15 mL e-liquid may only provide 12 mL for vaping—the NEXA ULTRA features a crystal tank that allows for the full injection of 20 mL of e-liquid, with a true capacity of 20 mL for use. With the visible e-liquid tank design, consumers can easily track their vaping usage, ensuring that every drop of e-liquid is fully utilized, allowing them to enjoy their favorite flavors down to the very last drop.

FLAVOR BOOSTER: Industry's 1st Advanced Flavor Enhancement Technology

The FLAVOR BOOSTER is the core internal technology of NEXA ULTRA and serves as the secret weapon for conquering consumer taste preferences. Meticulously engineered to deliver rich flavor profiles that rival and surpass those of vape products using oil-absorbing cotton, this revolutionary technology ensures enhanced taste reproduction, allowing vapers to fully appreciate the nuances of their favorite flavors. With the introduction of 15 premium flavors, including Sour Apple Ice, Blue Razz Ice, and Georgia Peach Ice, which cater to local preferences, consumers are invited on an extraordinary vaping journey that tantalizes the taste buds.

BEST GRIP: Compact and User-Friendly Design for Ultimate Vaping Comfort

The NEXA ULTRA’s compact design redefines portable vaping. While traditional cotton-based vape products tend to be larger, the CRYSTAL TANK of the NEXA ULTRA features a streamlined design that ensures ultimate vaping comfort and is perfectly tailored to fit the consumer's hand. With a width of just 53.5 mm, the NEXA ULTRA provides a superior grip while holding 20 mL of e-liquid. This compact size offers the best grip in its category.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the CRYSTAL TANK of the NEXA ULTRA offers exceptional benefits. Unlike traditional cotton-based tanks, which experience flavor changes after 3-6 months due to extensive air exposure, its aluminum-plastic membrane preserves e-liquid aroma and flavor for extended periods, significantly enhancing shelf life—something conventional cotton tanks struggle with. Furthermore, this design effectively protects against e-liquid leaks during transport, addressing a common concern with mainstream products.

With these industry-first innovations, the NEXA ULTRA sets a new benchmark in the vaping world. It seamlessly merges cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, ensuring that every puff is as satisfying as the last, right down to the very last drop. Join us in celebrating the future of vaping with the NEXA ULTRA—where every experience is longer and crystal clear.

For more information, please visit: www.nexabar.com/nexa-ultra

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8602b41f-b1bf-46a1-b527-d26261ca9710

CONTACT: Siren Chen marketing@nexabar.com

