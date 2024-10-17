Submit Release
Idaho Conference on Recreation and TourismOct21

StartOctober 21, 2024 MTAll day eventEndOctober 23, 2024 MTAll day event

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is an exceptional opportunity to learn about and network with other recreation and tourism professionals. ICORT is designed for destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses in Idaho — from restaurants, hotels, breweries and wineries to retail stores, museums, outfitters, parks and any attraction who interacts with and engages Idaho’s many visitors.

