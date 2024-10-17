Epoch Concepts Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Wendy Ripley to Vice President of Sales

Wendy Ripley Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts , LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced Wendy Ripley as its new Vice President (VP) of Sales (Fed, SLED & Enterprise) that went into effect October 1, 2024.Wendy’s promotion to VP of Sales follows her previous appointment as Dell’s Strategic Alliance Director for Epoch Concepts. Wendy's prior experience in sales includes supporting large federal system integrators with Dell Technologies. Amid her decade of sales experience, Wendy is also a distinguished author with published works on nineteenth-century women writers and a cookbook penned in collaboration with renowned pastry chef, Michel Richard. Wendy earned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in American Studies from George Washington University.“Since joining Epoch Concepts in February 2024, Wendy has been an invaluable asset to our sales leadership team,” says Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley. “Wendy’s wealth of experience throughout her career speaks to her skills as a great leader, communicator, and collaborator. She earns trust with all those who work with her. I have no doubt Wendy will imprint her extraordinary skills of cultivating relationships and trust with customers onto the entire Epoch sales team.”“With this appointment as VP of Sales (Fed, SLED & Enterprise), I am privileged to lead an exceptional team of devoted salespeople,” says Wendy. “I am committed to enabling our sales teams to focus on providing government customers with the mission-critical solutions they need. I look forward to continuing to instill the confidence in our customers that Epoch can help them not just achieve but exceed their goals.”About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com

