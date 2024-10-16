South Australian job market continues to outperform the nation

Release date: 17/10/24

South Australia’s labour market has continued to outperform the rest of the nation, with job vacancy growth outpacing the national rate.

According to the latest Jobs and Skills Australia data on job vacancies, job vacancies in South Australia grew by 1.7 per cent in September.

Since the 2022 State election, South Australia has been one of the few jurisdictions to experience growth in job vacancies, while nationally they went backwards by 16 per cent.

In September, there were over 14,000 job vacancies advertised online in South Australia.

Most of South Australia’s growth in job vacancies are high-skilled, with higher-skilled job vacancies growing by 7.5 per cent since the 2022 State election. Nationally, higher-skilled job vacancies fell by 11 per cent.

South Australia’s continued strength in job vacancies is a key driver of our State’s strong labour market compared to the rest of the nation.

It is very promising that South Australia’s job market continues to demonstrate strength, as the nation’s economy slows.

The Malinauskas Government is determined to increase the number of high-skilled jobs through major industries such as defence, and by investing in skills and training.

These figures show there are plenty of jobs available for South Australians looking to get into the workforce.