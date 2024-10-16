Readout of Navy Leadership’s Meeting with the Governor of Guam (Oct. 16, 2024)

Mancinelli and the Governor talked about the importance of the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed their commitment to working together on shared goals.

The Navy Under Secretary thanked the Governor for her strong and consistent support of the U.S. military presence on Guam.

Governor Guerrero spoke about the need for increased federal investment on Guam, and her desire for additional support on infrastructure, healthcare, and Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts.

Mancinelli emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with Guam’s local stakeholders and other government agencies. He also discussed the ways in which the Department of Defense will continue to work together with the Governor’s office to understand how the military build-up on Guam can be done in partnership with the on-island community.

This was the first in-person meeting with the Governor since Mancinelli assumed the position of Acting Under Secretary of the Navy, August 20.

As the Department of Defense’s Senior Defense Official for Guam, Acting Under Secretary Mancinelli looks forward to working with the Governor of Guam to secure the U.S. homeland, improve the resiliency of Guam, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.