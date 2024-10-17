Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Launches Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

Thanksgiving Giveaway

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is giving away a $200 Visa gift card to 20 winners through a random drawing.

We encourage Louisiana residents to participate and spread the word within their communities. Together, we can help families throughout the state enjoy a Thanksgiving feast to remember.” — Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is excited to announce its 5th annual Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, aimed at helping families have a memorable holiday with their friends and loved ones this year. In the spirit of Thanksgiving and to show gratitude for their local communities throughout the state of Louisiana, the firm is giving away a $200 Visa gift card to 20 winners through a random drawing.

The giveaway is open to all Louisiana residents age 18 and up who want to stretch their Thanksgiving budgets a little further and enjoy the holiday to its fullest. Whether planning a festive meal with family or looking to fill the pantry for the holiday season, the winners can use their gift cards according to their own unique needs.

"Thanksgiving is an important time of year to take a step back and count all of your blessings," said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "Our aim for this giveaway is to make the holiday even more memorable for people throughout Louisiana. We hope these gift cards allow the winners and their families the chance to relax, reconnect, and recharge while enjoying each other’s company."

Entries for the Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting on Oct. 17, 2024, and will continue until 10 a.m. CT on Nov. 14, 2024. Participants can enter the giveaway online by visiting https://www.dudleydebosier.com/thanksgiving/ and following the provided instructions to complete and submit the registration form, earning one entry for a chance to win. Winners will be selected via random drawing and contacted by telephone and/or email on or after Nov. 14, 2024.

"We encourage Louisiana residents to participate in this giveaway and spread the word within their communities," Mr. Dudley added. "Together, we can help families throughout the state enjoy a Thanksgiving feast to remember."

In addition to the Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers actively supports numerous community initiatives, including local charitable organizations and college scholarships for high school students.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.