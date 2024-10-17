Paul-Gordon Chandler to Present on the Legacy of Kahlil Gibran at Tagore Lecture Series

Paul G. Chandler to Illuminate 'Kahlil Gibran: An Unparalleled Spiritual Guide for Our Times' at Tagore Lecture Series

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted author, art curator, and interfaith peacemaker Paul G. Chandler will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Tagore Center Foundation's annual Tagore Lecture Series on October 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Chandler, celebrated for his acclaimed book on Kahlil Gibran, will delve into the profound spirituality of the early 20th-century Lebanese-American poet and author of the iconic "The Prophet."The lecture, "Kahlil Gibran: An Unparalleled Spiritual Guide for Our Times," will explore Gibran's all-embracing wisdom and its relevance to contemporary global challenges. Chandler will shed light on how Gibran's teachings guide peace, harmony, environmental stewardship, gender equality, and intercultural understanding.Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024Time: 2:30 pm (doors open at 2:00 pm)Location: Tagore Center Foundation, 3850 Ashburnham Drive, Houston, TX 77082Admission: To reserve tickets, see:Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session and a book signing. Copies of Chandler's latest book, "IN SEARCH OF A PROPHET: A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran," will be available for purchase.About Paul G. Chandler: Paul G. Chandler is a leading voice in interfaith dialogue and intercultural bridge-building. He is the Founding President of CARAVAN Arts, an international arts nonprofit that fosters harmony through artistic expression. His deep understanding of Gibran's work positions him as a unique guide to the poet's enduring spiritual legacy.

