New Memoir Illuminates a Crucial Moment in History Through a Sailor's Eyes

Introducing “When We Almost Lost Israel: A Sailor’s Tale of the Yom Kippur War” by Albert Schriber

NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albert Schriber 's newest memoir " When We Almost Lost Israel: A Sailor’s Tale of the Yom Kippur War " is set to captivate readers with a personal and fascinating account of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. This compelling narrative takes you aboard the aircraft carrier CVA-67 John F. Kennedy, offering a unique perspective on a pivotal historical event through the eyes of a young U.S. Navy sailor.It dives deep into the chaos and intensity of the Yom Kippur War, exploring the personal experiences and emotional journeys of those who served. Albert masterfully blends historical context with his own firsthand experiences, providing readers with a rich and detailed look at the war's impact on the individual and collective levels.The author Albert Schriber is an accomplished author whose diverse background enriches his storytelling. Born and raised in New Orleans, Albert's journey began with an early enlistment in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. This experience laid the groundwork for his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and personal growth. During his military service, Albert pursued his education, earning a bachelor's degree in electronics through night and weekend classes.In 1989, he relocated to the Atlanta area, living in Woodstock, Roswell, and Peachtree City, before retiring from Hewlett-Packard in 2006. His quest for knowledge continued as he earned an MBA specializing in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management in Atlanta. His intellectual curiosity also led him to complete a doctoral degree in philosophy, fueling his passion for metaphysics and the nature of reality.Albert's personal life is as vibrant as his professional one. He is a proud father of two daughters and a devoted grandfather to four grandchildren. He travels frequently, enjoying annual cruises and exploring new destinations. True to his New Orleans roots, Mardi Gras remains a yearly highlight. With such a wealth of experiences, Albert Schriber brings a unique perspective to his writing.The book " When We Almost Lost Israel : A Sailor’s Tale of the Yom Kippur War" is an autobiographical account of Albert's time aboard the aircraft carrier CVA-67 John F. Kennedy during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The book sets the stage with the historical background and global importance of the war, highlighting the geopolitical tensions that marked this critical period.As the war begins, his routine life aboard the carrier is upended. The activation of CVA-67 John F. Kennedy and deployment to the Middle East introduces new challenges and fears. Albert captures the intense atmosphere on the ship, detailing his interactions with fellow sailors and their rigorous preparations for combat.Furthermore, the book explores the political tensions and diplomatic efforts during the Yom Kippur War, offering insights into international dynamics and their effects on the carrier and its crew. Albert reflects on his experiences, discussing the war's significance and his thoughts on the future, concluding his tale with a powerful message of resilience and friendship during a crucial historical event."When We Almost Lost Israel: A Sailor’s Tale of the Yom Kippur War" is a must-read for history enthusiasts, military memoir fans, and anyone interested in personal stories of courage and resilience. The author’s ability to blend historical events with personal narratives makes this memoir a compelling and educational read that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss out on this masterpiece and add it to your reading lists today!

