AHA podcast: The critical need for conservation plans in the face of supply shortages

The recent Hurricane Helene disrupted the production and supply of IV fluids due to the temporary closure of a Baxter manufacturing plant in North Carolina — a reminder of our nation’s fragile health care supply chain. In this conversation, Michael Schiller, executive director of the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management, and Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, discuss the current situation with IV fluid supplies and the need to create a conservation plan for critical patient supplies that could be threatened by a disaster or other event. LISTEN NOW

Visit AHA's webpage for the latest information and other resources related to the IV solution supply disruption.