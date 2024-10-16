Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,219 in the last 365 days.

PKS Investments, a Subsidiary of Binah Capital Group, Recognized as One of Albany's Best Places to Work

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) (“Binah” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, PKS Investments (“PKS”), has been recognized as one of Albany's Best Places to Work for by the Albany Business Review. This prestigious award places PKS Investments among the top large companies (100+ employees) in the Albany area for employee satisfaction and workplace culture.

The Best Places to Work annual award program, now in its 21st year, is based on employee feedback collected through surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies are selected based on their ability to create an exceptional work environment that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.

PKS Investments stands out among a diverse group of winners, including companies from industries such as financial services, healthcare, and gaming. This award reinforces PKS Investments' position as a top employer of choice in the Albany region.

"We are incredibly honored that PKS has been recognized as one of Albany's Best Places to Work for," said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive, grow, and feel valued. Our team's dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our success, and we will continue to invest in their well-being and professional development. As a core part of Binah's family of companies, PKS exemplifies our group-wide dedication to excellence, both in serving clients and in nurturing our workforce."

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Binah Capital Group, which went public earlier this year. The award underscores the strength of PKS as a key subsidiary and reinforces Binah's position as a leader in the wealth management industry.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) is a leading national financial services enterprise specializing in the aggregation of broker-dealers. The Company offers a unique dual-registered hybrid-friendly model that encompasses over 1,900 registered advisors across more than 700 offices in 50 states. Binah focuses on supporting independent financial advisors by providing them with high-quality tools, resources, and services to foster their growth and independence.

Contacts

ir@binahcap.com
media@binahcap.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PKS Investments, a Subsidiary of Binah Capital Group, Recognized as One of Albany's Best Places to Work

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more