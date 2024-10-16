Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on October 30, 2024 to announce its operating results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2024 and the first nine months of fiscal 2024.



CONTACTS:

Brian K. Little (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(980) 378-5537

Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.com

Scott Anthony (Investors)

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(704) 557-4633

Scott.Anthony@cokeconsolidated.com



About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.