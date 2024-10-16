Connecticut Fisherman Sentenced for Tax Evasion

A Connecticut man was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for evading taxes on income he earned from commercial fishing in Massachusetts.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Kobus, of Durham, worked as a commercial fisherman and deckhand for various fishing companies in Massachusetts. After each fishing trip, the companies paid Kobus by check. Despite receiving over $1.2 million in fishing income between 2011 through 2013, and 2017 through 2021, Kobus never filed a federal income tax return or paid the taxes that he owed. To conceal the source and disposition of his income from the IRS, Kobus regularly cashed his paychecks from the fishing companies and used the cash to fund his personal lifestyle.

In total, Kobus caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $377,839.90.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton for the District of Massachusetts ordered Kobus to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $377,839.90 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Wild for the District of Massachusetts prosecuted the case.