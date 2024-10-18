Membrane Labs Selected for Innovators Pavilion at FIA Futures and Options Expo 2024

Being included in the FIA Innovators Pavilion is a testament to our commitment to providing sophisticated tools that enhance operational efficiency and transparency for the digital asset ecosystem” — Carson Cook, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane Labs, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset management solutions, has been selected to participate in the Innovators Pavilion at the Futures Industry Association’s (FIA) Futures and Options Expo in Chicago from November 18 to 20.

The Innovators Pavilion is a prestigious competition featuring ten startups that will showcase their innovative solutions designed to drive transformation in the global futures, options, and swaps markets. Participants will deliver short presentations to expo attendees and compete for both the judges' vote and the 'People’s Choice' award.

Membrane Labs was chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants, recognized for its ability to simplify digital asset management across lending, trading, and treasury operations for institutional clients. The selection committee acknowledged Membrane's market relevance and forward-thinking approach to solving key business challenges.

“We are honored to be selected for the FIA Innovators Pavilion,” said Carson Cook, CEO of Membrane Labs. “This opportunity allows us to showcase how our digital asset management solutions can genuinely help institutions navigate and optimize their operations in the evolving digital asset landscape. We're excited to engage with industry leaders and contribute to meaningful advancements in the market.”

Throughout the Expo, Membrane Labs will present its comprehensive platform, which streamlines post-trade workflows for OTC derivatives, provides full loan lifecycle management, and consolidates treasury operations, including payments and reporting.

About Membrane Labs

Membrane Labs is an institutional-grade software solution that simplifies the management of digital assets across prime functions. The platform streamlines post-execution workflows for OTC trades and derivatives, facilitates full loan lifecycle management, and consolidates treasury operations, including payments and reporting. For more information, please visit www.membranelabs.com.

About FIA

FIA is the leading global trade organization for the futures, options, and centrally cleared derivatives markets, with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore, and Washington, D.C. FIA’s membership includes clearing firms, exchanges, trading firms, and service providers across more than 50 countries. FIA works to promote open, transparent, and competitive markets while supporting the integrity and stability of the financial system. For more information, please contact FIA Media Relations at +1 202-772-3008

