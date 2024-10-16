LifeStraw Expands Home Collection with New Colorful, Compact Studio and Family-Size Water Filter Dispensers

Designed for everyday use, filtering out bacteria, parasites, microplastics, PFAS and lead while improving taste. LifeStraw Home Studio Water Filter Dispenser in Jade Green is Perfect for Dorm Rooms and Small Spaces LifeStraw Home High-Capacity Water Filter Dispenser in White is Perfect for Home and Office Spaces

Our advanced water filtration technology removes bacteria and more than 30 contaminants, such as microplastics and PFAS, while dramatically improving the taste of tap water.” — Alison Hill, LifeStraw

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStraw , a public health B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified Brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, announces the launch of two new LifeStraw Home products: LifeStraw Home Studio Water Filter Dispenser (10-cup) and the LifeStraw Home High-Capacity Water Filter Dispenser (35-cup). They’re designed for everyday use, filtering out bacteria, parasites, microplastics, PFAS and lead while improving taste."We’re excited to expand our Home Collection with two new products designed to bring versatile filtration solutions to smaller dorm rooms or apartments and home or office spaces,” says LifeStraw CEO Alison Hill. “Our advanced water filtration technology removes bacteria - and believe it or not, the rest of the leading water filters do not- along with more than 30 contaminants like microplastics and PFAS while dramatically improving the taste of tap water.”The LifeStraw Home Studio Water Filter Dispenser (10-cup) ($54.95) is a colorful, compact water filter dispenser designed to look cute in small spaces and protect you from tap water contaminants. The perfect size to fit in small refrigerators or on the countertop, the LifeStraw Home Studio Water Filter Dispenser is available in six vibrant colors.The LifeStraw Home High-Capacity Water Filter Dispenser (35-cup) ($84.95) is a versatile Scandinavian-inspired water filter dispenser designed to elevate your kitchen countertop and protect you from tap water contaminants. This dispenser makes a bold statement on your countertop and is made with durable, BPA-free materials + available in two modern colors. An optional wooden stand ($39.95) is available for added style and elevation to complement the dispenser's modern aesthetic.Features of the new LifeStraw Home 10-Cup and 35-Cup Water Filter Dispensers include:Filtration that actually does stuff - the only water filter dispensers that removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics. Reduces lead, mercury, and chemicals, including PFAS (“forever chemicals”), chlorine, herbicides, pesticides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness while retaining essential minerals like magnesium and potassium that are good for your health.Improves taste and avoids the need to buy single-use plastic bottled water.Dual filtration technology includes:LifeStraw Membrane Microfilter Removes:+ 99.999999% of bacteria (E. coli, etc.)+ 99.999% of parasites (Giardia, Cryptosporidium, etc.)+ 99.999% of microplastics, Pore size: 0.2 micron+ Filters 264 gallons (1,000 liters), up to 1 year with regular use+ The membrane microfilter will stop allowing water to filter through once it’s reached the end of its lifetimeLifeStraw Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter Reduces:+ Lead, mercury, chromium III, cadmium, copper and other heavy metals+ Chlorine and odors for improved taste+ Chemicals including PFAS, pesticides and herbicides+ Filters 40 gallons (150 liters), up to 2 months with regular useIndependently lab tested by internationally recognized labs with all claims substantiated by publicly shared lab reports, including meeting:+ NSF 53 standards for reduction of lead, mercury, chromium III, cadmium and copper+ US EPA & NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasites+ NSF P473 standard for reducing PFOA and PFOS (PFAS)+ NSF 401 standard for emerging chemical contaminants+ NSF 42 standard for chlorine reductionLike all LifeStraw products, for every purchase, a child in need receives safe drinking water for a year. “At LifeStraw, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change and are inspired by the challenge of bringing together design, powerful technology and social impact in a tangible and meaningful way," continues Hill. LifeStraw is a B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand, committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. To learn more about LifeStraw's dedication to providing equitable access to safe drinking water worldwide, visit www.lifestraw.com and explore its 2023 Responsibility Report.ABOUT LIFESTRAWLifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water. With humanitarian roots, the company began over 25 years ago with the creation of its Guinea worm filter, which has been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw is a Climate Neutral certified B Corp designing beautiful, simple and functional products to provide people with the highest protection from unsafe water, no matter where they live or where they source their water. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households. They are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.###

