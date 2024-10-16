MDC and partners to hold Halloween event at Shoal Creek Center in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Wildcat Glades Nature Group are putting a Halloween twist on nature-themed fun at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

People can learn about some of the insects and arachnids that can be found on glades while also enjoying an evening hike at “Ghostly Glades – It’s a Bug’s Life on the Glade.” This program, which is themed around Halloween fun, will be held at MDC’s Shoal Creek on Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. and again on Oct. 26 from 4:30-8 p.m. MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Part of this event will consist of “spooktacular” evening hikes where people can learn about insects, spiders, and some of the other creatures that are frequently found on glade habitats in Missouri. People can also enjoy nature-themed Halloween crafts inside the Shoal Creek Center before or after the hikes. People going on the hikes should dress for the weather and children (and adults) are welcome to wear Halloween costumes that are suitable for walking the trails at night. People can register for either the Oct. 25 event or the Oct. 26 event at https://bit.ly/3WAiObn or by emailing colvin@wildglades.org.

People can also get more information about the Oct. 25 event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203262

People can get more information about the Oct. 26 event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203263

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.