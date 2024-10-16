U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Marc Molinaro for New York’s 19th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Marc Molinaro to represent New York’s Nineteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Marc Molinaro has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as workforce development and tax reform,” said Stephen McAllister Vice President of Eastern Region for the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Representative Molinaro in his reelection campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans.”

“I am deeply grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for endorsing my re-election. My campaign is about supporting American job creators and putting our workers first,” said Rep. Molinaro. “I will continue to champion policies that foster growth, innovation, and opportunity for businesses and workers alike, and will keep fighting for an Upstate New York economy that has more good-paying jobs.”

##