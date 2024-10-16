The Essential Role of AI in Networking and CyberSecurity

INE Releases New Courses to Prepare Learners for AI and Machine Learning

Cary, NC, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a global leader in Networking and Cybersecurity training and certifications, announced the launch of two new courses tailored to the rapidly growing fields of AI in Networking and Cybersecurity. These courses, "An Introduction to AI & Machine Learning for the Network Engineer" and "AI and Cybersecurity," highlight the escalating importance of AI technologies in reshaping IT infrastructure and security landscapes.

“Anticipating emerging technologies and implementing them into our courses and hands-on labs is a cornerstone of INE’s training roadmap,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE. “This forward-looking approach not only prepares teams and professionals for current industry demands but also positions them to lead innovation in their fields.”

Industry Trends Driving AI Adoption in IT

AI integration into Networking and Cybersecurity is not just an enhancement but a necessity. Analysts at Omdia predict that nearly 75% of network application traffic will incorporate AI by 2030. In Cybersecurity, AI's role is becoming increasingly critical, with its ability to predict and neutralize threats faster than traditional methods.

Course Insights:

"An Introduction to AI & Machine Learning for the Network Engineer" This course, taught by instructor Keith Bogart, CCIE #4923 , simplifies the complexities of AI and ML, focusing on their practical applications for network engineers. Students will learn how AI can streamline processes such as network traffic analysis and fault detection, significantly reducing workloads and increasing efficiency.

"AI and Cybersecurity": Taught by Instructor Brian Olliff and tailored for Cybersecurity specialists, this course dives into how AI technologies enhance threat detection, response strategies, and overall security posture management. Students will explore AI-driven security solutions and the ethical considerations of deploying AI in sensitive environments.



"AI's impact on Networking and Cybersecurity represents one of the most significant shifts in our industry," said Brian McGahan, 4X CCIE and Director of Networking Content at INE . "These technologies are not just enhancing existing processes; they are creating entirely new capabilities for automated network management and proactive security measures. These courses, combined with hands-on experience through INE’s scenario-based hands-on labs, are critical for professionals aiming to lead in these areas."

AI is in its infancy and will continue enhancing efficiency and automation. It already significantly boosts the efficiency of network operations and Cybersecurity protocols, freeing up professionals to concentrate on strategic, high-value tasks. In the realm of Cybersecurity, AI's predictive capabilities will continue to be crucial for identifying and mitigating threats before they escalate, fundamentally transforming traditional reactive approaches. Additionally, as AI reshapes the IT landscape, professionals skilled in AI will find themselves at the forefront of a rapidly evolving job market. These professionals will be uniquely positioned for opportunities that emphasize innovation and advanced technologies, effectively future-proofing their careers in an increasingly AI-driven world.

About INE Security :

INE Security is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT/IS industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across Cybersecurity, Cloud, Networking, and Data Science. INE Security is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in a Cybersecurity career.

